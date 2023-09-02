Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Screeners that run automatically... and then email you the results! FREE 30 Day Trial

Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,081.50 -36.36 -0.88%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 407.09 -3.56 -0.87%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,699.88 -249.13 -0.73%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 337.08 -2.34 -0.69%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,381.17 -114.21 -0.91%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 301.68 -2.69 -0.88%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
IFF 91.36 -21.08 -18.75%
International Flavors & Fragrances
BAX 40.14 -5.54 -12.13%
Baxter International Inc
CMG 1,606.91 -30.50 -1.86%
Chipotle Mexican Grill
LCID 10.31 -1.22 -10.58%
Lucid Group Inc
SEE 50.04 -3.51 -6.55%
Sealed Air Corp
WTW 238.97 -18.15 -7.06%
Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd
EFX 206.73 -13.47 -6.12%
Equifax Inc
GOOGL 95.01 -4.36 -4.39%
Alphabet Cl A
MPWR 510.43 +47.43 +10.24%
Monolithic Power Sys
MGM 44.10 +2.67 +6.44%
MGM Resorts International
RE 378.46 +21.37 +5.98%
Everest Re Group
WYNN 108.59 +4.97 +4.80%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
AZN 67.42 +3.06 +4.75%
Astrazeneca Plc ADR
ORLY 817.00 +29.64 +3.76%
O'Reilly Automotive
TSLA 207.32 +6.03 +3.00%
Tesla Inc
ZNH23 113-010s -0-120 -0.33%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Apple Logo on Store Front 1
2 Bull Call Spread Trade Ideas For AAPL This Wednesday
Oil - iStock-1174018800 2
Unusual Activity in ConocoPhillips Put Options Shows a Good Income Play
Bull & Bear - iStock-1015828796 3
3 Stocks to Watch From the Unusual Options Volume Screener
Charts, tickers, traders - Shutterstock_489045022 4
Markets Today: Stocks Fall on Mixed Corporate Earnings Results
Wall Street - NYSE Stock Market American Flag 5
Futures are Signaling a Weak Open for Wall Street, Disney Earnings On Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot