Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,109.31 +58.48 +1.44%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 409.39 +5.69 +1.41%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,274.15 +415.12 +1.26%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 332.62 +4.14 +1.26%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,181.35 +218.21 +1.68%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 320.93 +5.25 +1.66%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ALGN 334.14 +22.29 +7.15%
Align Technology
DDOG 72.66 +4.75 +6.99%
Datadog Inc Cl A
TEAM 171.17 +10.58 +6.59%
Atlassian Corp
CRWD 137.26 +5.54 +4.21%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
ILMN 232.55 +7.29 +3.24%
Illumina Inc
TYL 354.64 +10.54 +3.06%
Tyler Technologies
GOOGL 103.73 +2.84 +2.81%
Alphabet Cl A
PANW 199.74 +6.17 +3.19%
Palo Alto Networks Inc
NXPI 186.48 +4.86 +2.68%
Nxp Semiconductors
ZS 116.83 +4.61 +4.11%
Zscaler Inc
RIVN 15.48 +1.08 +7.50%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
TSLA 207.46 +12.18 +6.24%
Tesla Inc
LCID 8.04 +0.42 +5.51%
Lucid Group Inc
DLR 98.31 +4.84 +5.18%
Digital Realty Trust
SPG 111.97 +4.41 +4.10%
Simon Property Group
KIM 19.53 +0.72 +3.83%
Kimco Realty Corp
FRT 98.83 +3.39 +3.55%
Federal Realty Investment Trust
AVB 168.06 +4.80 +2.94%
Avalonbay Communities
REG 61.18 +1.67 +2.81%
Regency Centers Corp
VICI 32.62 +0.81 +2.55%
Vici Properties Inc
EQR 60.00 +1.47 +2.51%
Equity Residential
ESS 209.14 +4.96 +2.43%
Essex Property Trust
AAP 121.61 +3.00 +2.53%
Advance Auto Parts Inc
MU 60.34 -2.75 -4.36%
Micron Technology
GNRC 108.01 -3.96 -3.54%
Generac Holdings Inc
VTR 43.35 -1.11 -2.50%
Ventas Inc
ZION 29.93 -0.37 -1.22%
Zions Bancorp
CMA 43.42 -0.64 -1.45%
Comerica Inc
CFG 30.37 -0.40 -1.30%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
ZNM23 114-295s +0-110 +0.30%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Consumer Products - Polestar Car EV redcharlie-g5MCUcxhMe8-unsplash 1
Sell This Unusually Active Tesla Option for April 
People and teaching - Happy Woman in front of White Board 2
Heads Up! 3 Buy Rated Dividend Elites With a 4.65% - 5.1% Dividend Yield
Farming - Farming thomas-pierre-kZ9S1PNCoWM-unsplash 3
What We Already Know About Grain Stocks and Expected Acres
Consumer Products - lululemon-yoga-sport-g1beb2b3fe_1920 4
Skyrocketing Lululemon (LULU) Presents Opportunities and Risks
Wall Street - shutterstock_156562427 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await Key U.S. GDP Data, Bank Fears Continue to Ease
