Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|4,109.31
|+58.48
|+1.44%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|409.39
|+5.69
|+1.41%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,274.15
|+415.12
|+1.26%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|332.62
|+4.14
|+1.26%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|13,181.35
|+218.21
|+1.68%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|320.93
|+5.25
|+1.66%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|ALGN
|334.14
|+22.29
|+7.15%
|Align Technology
|DDOG
|72.66
|+4.75
|+6.99%
|Datadog Inc Cl A
|TEAM
|171.17
|+10.58
|+6.59%
|Atlassian Corp
|CRWD
|137.26
|+5.54
|+4.21%
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|ILMN
|232.55
|+7.29
|+3.24%
|Illumina Inc
|TYL
|354.64
|+10.54
|+3.06%
|Tyler Technologies
|GOOGL
|103.73
|+2.84
|+2.81%
|Alphabet Cl A
|PANW
|199.74
|+6.17
|+3.19%
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|NXPI
|186.48
|+4.86
|+2.68%
|Nxp Semiconductors
|ZS
|116.83
|+4.61
|+4.11%
|Zscaler Inc
|RIVN
|15.48
|+1.08
|+7.50%
|Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
|TSLA
|207.46
|+12.18
|+6.24%
|Tesla Inc
|LCID
|8.04
|+0.42
|+5.51%
|Lucid Group Inc
|DLR
|98.31
|+4.84
|+5.18%
|Digital Realty Trust
|SPG
|111.97
|+4.41
|+4.10%
|Simon Property Group
|KIM
|19.53
|+0.72
|+3.83%
|Kimco Realty Corp
|FRT
|98.83
|+3.39
|+3.55%
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|AVB
|168.06
|+4.80
|+2.94%
|Avalonbay Communities
|REG
|61.18
|+1.67
|+2.81%
|Regency Centers Corp
|VICI
|32.62
|+0.81
|+2.55%
|Vici Properties Inc
|EQR
|60.00
|+1.47
|+2.51%
|Equity Residential
|ESS
|209.14
|+4.96
|+2.43%
|Essex Property Trust
|AAP
|121.61
|+3.00
|+2.53%
|Advance Auto Parts Inc
|MU
|60.34
|-2.75
|-4.36%
|Micron Technology
|GNRC
|108.01
|-3.96
|-3.54%
|Generac Holdings Inc
|VTR
|43.35
|-1.11
|-2.50%
|Ventas Inc
|ZION
|29.93
|-0.37
|-1.22%
|Zions Bancorp
|CMA
|43.42
|-0.64
|-1.45%
|Comerica Inc
|CFG
|30.37
|-0.40
|-1.30%
|Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
|ZNM23
|114-295s
|+0-110
|+0.30%
|10-Year T-Note