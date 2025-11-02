Earnings, Manufacturing Data and Other Can't Miss Items this Week

Markets enter November following a strong finish to October, with U.S. stocks closing higher on Friday as the S&P 500 ($SPX) (SPY), Nasdaq, and Dow all posted gains driven by impressive tech earnings and optimism around potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Amazon (AMZN) surged over 10% on earnings, helping offset declines in Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META), while traders recalibrated expectations for a December rate cut to around 60% probability following last week's Fed meeting.

October ended with solid monthly gains across major indexes, signaling cautious optimism heading into November despite ongoing uncertainties around U.S.-China trade relations following the Trump-Xi summit and the continuing government shutdown. This week features a convergence of manufacturing and services sector data Monday through Wednesday that will provide comprehensive insights into business activity and pricing pressures across the economy. The earnings calendar intensifies with a diverse lineup including semiconductor leaders Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Qualcomm (QCOM), high-growth software names Palantir (PLTR) and Datadog (DDOG), and consumer-facing giants Uber (UBER) and McDonald's (MCD) that together will test the sustainability of technology leadership and consumer spending resilience.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Manufacturing and Services Activity Assessment

The week delivers a comprehensive view of economic activity through Monday's Manufacturing PMI and ISM Manufacturing data, followed by Wednesday's extensive services sector reports including ADP employment, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, and Services PMI. Monday's manufacturing data at 10:45am and 11:00am will provide insights into industrial production trends, new orders, and employment conditions in the goods-producing sector that has faced headwinds from trade tensions and elevated interest rates. The ISM Manufacturing Prices component will be particularly important for assessing inflationary pressures at the business level. Wednesday's services sector data takes on heightened significance given that services represent the dominant share of economic activity, with the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI offering perspectives on business conditions, employment trends, and pricing power across industries ranging from healthcare to professional services. The convergence of manufacturing and services data will help determine whether the economy is maintaining momentum following last week's Fed rate cut or showing signs of deceleration that could influence December policy expectations. Strong readings could reduce urgency for additional rate cuts, while weakness could reinforce dovish sentiment.

Semiconductor Sector Competitive Dynamics

Tuesday's Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) earnings followed by Wednesday's Qualcomm (QCOM) and Arm Holdings (ARM) results will provide critical insights into semiconductor demand, AI infrastructure investment sustainability, and competitive dynamics amid ongoing trade tensions with China. AMD's results will be scrutinized for data center chip performance, AI accelerator adoption, and competitive positioning against Nvidia in the lucrative AI training and inference markets. The company's commentary about client CPU demand, gaming graphics, and enterprise spending will offer additional perspective on technology investment trends. Qualcomm's earnings will provide insights into smartphone chip demand, automotive semiconductor growth, and the company's diversification beyond mobile into new markets. Arm's results will offer unique perspective on the mobile and data center CPU licensing business that underpins much of the semiconductor industry. All three companies face questions about China exposure amid trade uncertainties, making their geographic revenue trends and forward guidance particularly important for sector sentiment.

High-Growth Software and Platform Economics

The week features a diverse lineup of high-growth software and platform companies that will test investor appetite for premium valuations amid questions about AI monetization and sustainable growth rates. Monday's Palantir (PLTR) earnings will provide insights into government and enterprise AI adoption, while Thursday's Datadog (DDOG) results will offer perspective on cloud infrastructure monitoring demand. Tuesday brings a critical cluster with Uber (UBER), Shopify (SHOP), and Arista Networks (ANET) testing ride-sharing economics, e-commerce platform health, and cloud networking demand respectively. Wednesday's Robinhood (HOOD) and AppLovin (APP) earnings will provide insights into retail trading activity and mobile gaming advertising. These results will help determine whether software and platform companies can maintain growth rates that justify current valuations or if deceleration pressures are mounting amid economic uncertainties and increased competition.

Consumer Spending and Healthcare Fundamentals

Wednesday's McDonald's (MCD) earnings and Thursday's Airbnb (ABNB) results will offer contrasting perspectives on consumer spending patterns across quick-service restaurants and travel accommodation. McDonald's results will provide insights into value-seeking consumer behavior, traffic trends, and international market performance particularly important given economic pressures on lower and middle-income consumers. Airbnb's earnings will offer perspective on travel demand resilience, pricing power, and booking trends across domestic and international markets. Tuesday's healthcare earnings from Pfizer (PFE) and Amgen (AMGN) will provide insights into pharmaceutical pricing, drug development pipelines, and healthcare spending trends. Wednesday's Fortinet (FTNT) results will round out the week's major reports with perspective on cybersecurity spending and enterprise security priorities. The diversity of sectors reporting creates opportunities to assess which areas of the economy are showing strength versus weakness.

Labor Market and Inflation Signals

Tuesday's JOLTS job openings data and Wednesday's ADP employment report will provide crucial labor market insights ahead of Friday's official employment report next week, helping investors assess whether recent Fed rate cuts are supporting job creation or if labor market softness is accelerating. JOLTS data will offer perspective on labor demand trends, quit rates that signal worker confidence, and hiring intentions across industries. Wednesday's ADP report will provide a private sector employment preview that often signals directional trends for the official data. The ISM employment components in both manufacturing and services reports will offer additional labor market context. Wednesday's ISM prices data across both manufacturing and services will be particularly important for assessing inflationary pressures at the business level, relevant for Fed policy expectations about the December meeting. The combination of labor market and inflation signals will help determine whether the economy is achieving the soft landing that Fed policymakers have been targeting or if more aggressive policy accommodation may be needed.

Best of luck this week