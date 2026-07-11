The New IQQ ETF Just Started Trading. How to Play the Nasdaq Fund Here.

When a new ETF hits the market, it’s usually just another ticker joining an already crowded space. But every so often, a new fund comes along that makes investors wonder whether there’s a better way to ride an already popular trend. BlackRock’s (BLK) newly launched iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ) may be one of them. Designed to track the Nasdaq-100, it offers low-cost exposure to many of America’s biggest growth companies, from technology giants to healthcare innovators, at a time when demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and large-cap tech investments remains as strong as ever.

That launch could not have come at a more interesting moment. Today’s tech leaders no longer fit neatly into the traditional technology sector after industry classification changes reshuffled many prominent names into different sectors. As a result, investors looking to own the companies driving the AI revolution and digital economy have increasingly turned to Nasdaq-100 ETFs as a one-stop shop.

Now BlackRock is stepping directly into that arena with IQQ, aiming to compete on one thing that always grabs investors’ attention – lower fees. But does that automatically make it the smartest choice? Let’s get into the details and see how investors should approach BlackRock’s newest Nasdaq ETF.

About iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF

iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF joins BlackRock’s well-established family of iShares Nasdaq-100 strategies, a lineup that already manages more than $41 billion in assets globally. Investors can fine-tune their exposure through funds like the iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF (QTOP), the iShares Nasdaq-100 Ex Top 30 ETF (QNXT), or opt for the iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF (BALQ), which combines income generation with long-term growth potential.

With IQQ, BlackRock is expanding that toolkit by giving investors another way to access the Nasdaq-100 while keeping portfolio construction flexible. Whether investors want broad exposure or wish to tailor allocations to match specific goals, the growing iShares lineup offers multiple ways to do so. In addition, the launch builds on BlackRock’s two-decade track record of managing Nasdaq-100 investment products globally. Backed by the scale, liquidity, and market reach of the iShares platform – which oversees around $6 trillion in assets worldwide – IQQ brings that experience directly to U.S. investors.

As of July 09, the ETF manages roughly $25.44 million in assets, underscoring its solid early investor interest and giving BlackRock an early foothold in the increasingly competitive Nasdaq-100 ETF market. Its net asset value (NAV) stands at $24.46, while its gross expense ratio is 0.12%, reduced to 0.10% through July 31, 2027, under a temporary fee waiver.

IQQ started trading on July 9, and it is up only marginally.

IQQ provides broad exposure without diluting its focus, maintaining sizable positions in many of the market's top growth companies. Its top 10 holdings account for 45.06% of the portfolio, striking a balance between diversification and concentrated exposure to the companies driving much of today's market performance.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) leads the lineup at about 7.91% by weight, followed by global heavyweights such as Apple (AAPL) (7.36%), Micron Technology (MU) (4.73%), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) (4.54%), Amazon (AMZN) (4.2%), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (3.71%), Alphabet (GOOGL) (3.38%), Tesla (TSLA) (3.15%), Alphabet (GOOG)(3.13%), and Broadcom (AVGO) (2.95%).

Also, the fund keeps costs competitive with a 0.12% management fee, giving investors an efficient way to access the Nasdaq-100 Index without paying a premium for broad, mega-cap growth exposure.

Does the IQQ ETF Fit in a Retail Investor’s Portfolio?

For many retail investors, the arrival of IQQ is not just about having another ETF to choose from. It is about gaining a simpler way to own many of the companies shaping the AI boom and the broader digital economy without having to build a portfolio stock by stock.

That has become increasingly important since the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) overhaul in 2018. Before then, a traditional tech ETF could give investors exposure to most of the market’s biggest tech names. But after companies such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms (META), and Netflix (NFLX) were moved into the Communication Services sector, while Amazon shifted to Consumer Discretionary, it became much more difficult. Investors suddenly needed multiple sector ETFs to capture the same group of high-growth companies.

The Nasdaq-100 Index quietly filled that gap. Today, it brings together many of the market’s biggest technology and “tech-driven” businesses – including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix, and Micron – under one roof. That’s one reason Nasdaq-100 ETFs have become a favorite among investors seeking concentrated exposure to innovation rather than to the broader market.

Also, the timing works in BlackRock’s favor. Investor appetite for AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and mega-cap growth stocks remains strong, making Nasdaq-focused funds an increasingly popular long-term investment vehicle.

Perhaps the biggest selling point, though, is cost. BlackRock has priced IQQ below comparable Nasdaq-100 ETFs, giving long-term investors another chance to keep more of their returns instead of paying higher annual fees. It may sound like splitting hairs, but in the ETF world, even a few basis points can go a long way, especially for investors who plan to hold their positions for years.

Final Thoughts

BlackRock’s IQQ enters the market with several advantages already working in its favor, including competitive fees, exposure to many of the market’s leading growth companies, and the backing of one of the largest ETF providers in the industry. Nevertheless, investors should not assume the newest fund is automatically the best fit. IQQ may hold more than 100 companies, but a relatively small group of mega-cap technology and growth stocks still does much of the heavy lifting when it comes to performance.

One important consideration is that IQQ is entering a market already dominated by the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), the original and by far the largest Nasdaq-100 ETF. For years, QQQ has been the go-to choice for investors seeking exposure to the index’s biggest growth companies, amassing hundreds of billions of dollars in assets. Many long-term investors have held the fund for years, allowing substantial unrealized gains to build up. That’s where things get a little more nuanced. Existing QQQ investors with significant unrealized gains may find that switching simply to save a few basis points in annual fees is not worth the potential tax bill.

Moreover, while IQQ has the lowest expense ratio among Nasdaq-100 ETFs, investors seeking broader growth exposure can find even lower-cost alternatives, such as Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (VUG), iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG), State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG), and Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VOOG). These carry even lower expense ratios, making them attractive alternatives for cost-conscious investors.

Ultimately, the right choice comes down to your investment objectives, portfolio strategy, and long-term outlook. For growth-focused investors looking to increase their exposure to AI and tech leaders, IQQ has certainly earned a place on the watchlist.