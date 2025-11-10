Barchart.com
Option Volatility and Earnings Report for November 10 - 14

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - 20 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock

It’s a significantly quitter week for earnings this week, with only a few key names set to report. This week we have Disney (DIS), Cisco Systems (CSCO), CoreWeave (CRWV), Nu Holdings (NU), Jd.com (JD), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Applied Materials (AMAT) all reporting.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

CRWV – 16.1%

OXY – 4.6%

B – 6.3%

 

Tuesday

SE – 11.4%

 

Wednesday

NU – 8.2%

CSCO – 5.7%

 

Thursday

JD – 6.9%

DIS – 7.5%

AMAT – 7.0%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 50%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

PLTR -7.9% vs 10.4% expected

AMD +2.5% vs 9.0% expected

UBER -5.1% vs 7.4% expected

PFE -1.5% vs 5.1% expected

SHOP -6.9% vs 11.2% expected

ANET -8.6% vs 10.8% expected

BP +0.7% vs 4.4% expected

AMGN +7.8% vs 4.3% expected

HOOD -10.8% vs 10.2% expected

QCOM -3.6% vs 6.8% expected

NVO +0.4% vs 8.8% expected

APP +1.4% vs 14.0% expected

ARM -1.2% vs 10.7% expected

MCD +2.2% vs 3.5% expected

FTNT -6.3% vs 9.9% expected

WBD -1.5% vs 4.5% expected

XYZ -7.7% vs 11.3% expected

DDOG +23.1% vs 9.6% expected

ABNB +0.3% vs 8.3% expected

VST -2.5% vs 8.9% expected

COP -2.3% vs 3.9% expected

PBR +0.0% vs 3.6% expected

Overall, there were 19 out of 22 that stayed within the expected range. Only 9 out of 22 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

ONON, GM, IREN, WYNN, GOOGL, TSLA and MSTR all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

A table of numbers and letters AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSTR 241.93 +4.73 +1.99%
Strategy Inc
AMAT 230.07 -3.46 -1.48%
Applied Materials
GOOGL 278.83 -5.92 -2.08%
Alphabet Cl A
CSCO 71.07 +0.03 +0.04%
Cisco Systems Inc
GM 70.75 +1.91 +2.77%
General Motors Company
NU 15.87 -0.07 -0.44%
Nu Holdings Ltd Cl A
WYNN 126.14 +3.60 +2.94%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
IREN 62.38 -4.58 -6.84%
Iren Limited
CRWV 104.01 -2.92 -2.73%
Coreweave Inc Cl A
OXY 41.31 +1.01 +2.51%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
TSLA 429.52 -16.39 -3.68%
Tesla Inc
JD 31.79 -0.16 -0.50%
Jd.com Inc ADR
ONON 35.00 -0.51 -1.44%
On Holding Ag Cl A
PLTR 177.93 +2.88 +1.65%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

