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Option Volatility And Earnings Report For July 13 - 17

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock

Earnings season kicks into gear this week with banks and tech stocks taking center stage. This week we have Bank of America (BAC), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Netflix (NFLX) all reporting in what shapes as a busy and pivotal week for stocks.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

Nothing of note

 

Tuesday

BAC – 3.6%

C – 4.5%

WFC – 5.1%

GS – 4.7%

JPM – 3.7%

 

Wednesday

JNJ – 3.8%

UAL – 7.0%

ASML – 8.4%

MS – 4.9%

 

Thursday

TSM – 6.5%

NFLX – 7.8%

UNH – 6.3%

GE – 5.4%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total options volume: Greater than 10,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 70%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Unusual Options Activity

 NVDA, TSLA, ARM, META, XOM and SMCI all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 73.37 -2.10 -2.78%
Netflix Inc
NVDA 210.96 +8.18 +4.03%
Nvidia Corp
META 669.21 +37.73 +5.97%
META Platforms Inc
C 140.79 +1.22 +0.87%
Citigroup Inc
BAC 59.67 +0.42 +0.71%
Bank of America Corp
JPM 336.47 +1.00 +0.30%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
MS 222.28 +0.15 +0.07%
Morgan Stanley
SMCI 28.31 +0.07 +0.25%
Super Micro Computer
GS 1,055.18 -0.79 -0.07%
Goldman Sachs Group
TSM 434.11 -2.85 -0.65%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
TSLA 407.76 +1.21 +0.30%
Tesla Inc
WFC 87.16 +0.25 +0.29%
Wells Fargo & Company
XOM 138.88 +1.42 +1.03%
Exxonmobil Holdings Corp
ARM 323.39 -4.48 -1.37%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR

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