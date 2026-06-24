Wall Street Says AI Is Slowing. Taiwan Semiconductor’s Latest Move Says Otherwise.

A close-up shot of the Taiwan Semi logo on a corporate building by Jack Hong via Shutterstock

The market is starting to wrestle with a new concern. After nearly three years of relentless spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure , some investors are wondering whether the boom is finally running out of steam.

That fear showed up in force yesterday. Technology stocks sold off broadly , and many of the market's biggest AI winners suffered the deepest losses. Memory chip makers took the hardest hit. Micron Technology (MU) fell 13%, Sandisk (SNDK) dropped 13%, Western Digital (WDC) declined 9%, and Seagate Technology (STX) lost 5%. Even Nvidia (NVDA), the poster child of the AI revolution, fell more than 4%.

For investors, the message seemed clear: maybe AI demand is slowing. Yet one development from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) may have just undermined that entire argument.

TSM Is Raising Prices, Not Cutting Them

When demand weakens, suppliers usually compete on price. When demand remains strong and capacity is limited, suppliers raise prices.

According to reports, Taiwan Semi is increasing prices on its most advanced wafer production by 5% to 10%. The increases apply to 5-nanometer, 4-nanometer, and 3-nanometer process technologies, with the highest increases reportedly aimed at high-performance computing and AI chips.

That matters because these advanced nodes sit at the center of the AI ecosystem . Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Apple (AAPL), and numerous custom-chip developers all depend on Taiwan Semi's cutting-edge manufacturing capacity.

Here's what the numbers tell us:

Process Node Reported Price Increase 5nm 5% to 10% 4nm 5% to 10% 3nm Up to 10% for AI and HPC applications

According to industry reports, the price increases affect advanced nodes of 7nm and below, which account for roughly 75% of Taiwan Semi's wafer revenue. That is not the behavior of a company seeing orders disappear. Despite this, TSM stock still fell 6.7% yesterday in the rout.

The AI Buildout Is Still Expanding

Let's put the price increase into context. Taiwan Semi is not simply the world's largest contract chip manufacturer. It is the critical bottleneck for advanced semiconductor production . If customers believed AI demand was peaking, they would push back against higher prices or reduce orders.

Instead, TSM appears confident enough to charge more. Surprisingly, the planned increases may only be the beginning.

Industry estimates suggest wafers produced on TSM's upcoming 2nm process could cost more than $30,000 each. That would represent a jump of over 50% from today's 3nm generation.

Companies do not commit to paying dramatically higher manufacturing costs unless they expect strong demand for the products those wafers will produce.

For Nvidia, AMD, and other AI chip designers, the economics still work because customers continue spending aggressively on AI infrastructure. The largest cloud providers remain on track to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers, networking equipment, and accelerated computing platforms.

Why Investors Should Pay Attention

Granted, yesterday's selloff reflected legitimate concerns. AI-related stocks have delivered enormous gains since 2023, and many trade at valuations that assume years of continued growth. That creates vulnerability whenever investors begin questioning the narrative.

But valuation concerns and demand concerns are not the same thing. A stock can become expensive even while the underlying business remains strong. Taiwan Semi's latest pricing actions suggest the demand side of the equation remains intact.

In any case, it is difficult to argue that AI demand is collapsing when the world's most important semiconductor foundry can still raise prices on the capacity responsible for roughly three-quarters of its wafer revenue.

Key Takeaway

In short, Taiwan Semiconductor may have provided one of the clearest signals yet that AI demand remains healthy . While investors punished AI stocks on fears that growth is slowing, TSM reportedly raised prices by 5% to 10% across the advanced manufacturing nodes that power modern AI chips.

The market may continue to experience volatility. That said, strong companies operating at the center of the AI supply chain are still showing pricing power. Ultimately, pricing power is one of the strongest indicators of demand investors can find. Presently, Taiwan Semiconductor appears to have plenty of it.