Option Volatility And Earnings Report For February 9 - 13

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock

It’s another big week of earnings with a lot of important companies due to report. This week we have Robinhood Markets (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Applovin (APP), Shopify (SHOP), Arista Networks (ANET), Cloudflare (NET), Spotify (SPOT), Airbnb (ABNB) and McDonald’s (MCD) all reporting in what shapes as a busy and pivotal week for stocks.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

Nothing of note

 

Tuesday

HOOD – 11.7%

F – 6.5%

KO – 2.9%

NET – 13.4%

SPOT – 10.4%

GILD – 5.5%

 

Wednesday

CSCO – 5.5%

VRT – 10.5%

APP – 15.5%

SHOP – 12.8%

MCD – 3.3%

 

Thursday

COIN – 11.1%

ANET – 10.7%

ABNB – 8.6%

AEM – 6.9%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 50%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

PLTR +6.9% vs 10.4% expected

DIS -7.4% vs 6.3% expected

AMD -17.3% vs 8.8% expected

PYPL -20.3% vs 8.4% expected

PFE -3.3% vs 3.3% expected

PEP +4.9% vs 3.9% expected

MRK +2.2% vs 4.7% expected

CMG +1.9% vs 9.7% expected

GOOGL -0.5% vs 6.2% expected

LLY +10.3% vs 6.5% expected

NVO -6.2% vs 7.8% expected

UBER -5.2% vs 7.2% expected

QCOM -8.5% vs 6.5% expected

ARM +5.7% vs 9.2% expected

BSX -17.6% vs 5.0% expected

ABBV -3.8% vs 4.5% expected

AMZN -5.6% vs 7.5% expected

MSTR +26.1% vs 8.7% expected

RBLX +9.7% vs 15.6% expected

B -7.2% vs 8.5% expected

COP -2.4% vs 4.1% expected

BMY +3.3% vs 4.5% expected

FTNT +4.9% vs 10.1% expected

Overall, there were 15 out of 23 that stayed within the expected range. 11 out of 23 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

AMZN, COF, CHWY, LUV , GE and MRNA all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: HOOD . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

