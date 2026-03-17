The Market About Nothing: Why Stocks Are Stuck in a Seinfeld-Style Loop and How to Play It From Here

If Jerry Seinfeld were to deliver a monologue on the current state of Wall Street, he’d likely point out that for the last six months, we’ve been living in a market about nothing. After all, his hit TV series from the 1990s was billed as “a show about nothing.” Yet, like the current U.S. stock market, it was very, very popular.

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has effectively gone on a vacation, oscillating within a narrow band that has left both bulls and bears waiting for a punchline that never arrives. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has traded between $650 and $700 during that time, and with Monday’s close around $668, it sits just $3 a share above its high point from Sept. 22, 2025. Six months of nothing!

Why Range-Bound Stock Markets Can Be a Concern

The frustration for investors is that while the headlines have been screaming, the price action has been mute. We’ve seen the Dow ($DOWI) flirt with the 50,000 milestone and pull back, and we've seen the 10-year Treasury (ZNH26) yield bounce around like a rubber ball. Yet, the net result for a diversified portfolio has been a whole lot of "yada yada yada,” to pull another of the unlimited iconic phrases from Seinfeld’s long-running comedy series.

This sideways grind has created psychological fatigue — every breakout attempt is met with a shrug and every minor selloff is greeted with a half-hearted bid, as we saw Monday. It is a structural stalemate where the massive liquidity of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is perfectly offset by the drag of $90 oil and the uncertainty of a looming midterm election cycle.

What makes this “Seinfeld market” so treacherous is the lack of a clear exit strategy for the smart money. In a normal cycle, a six-month consolidation is the pause that refreshes before a major move higher. But in 2026, this pause is beginning to look like a permanent residence.

High-quality stocks are trapped by their own valuations, small-caps are struggling with a no-alpha identity crisis, and even the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has hit a mid-season slump in which investors are tired of hearing about the potential and are asking for the receipts.

When the market refuses to trend, it forces traders into a mean-reversion loop where they are essentially buying the bottom of a box and selling the top, but never actually going anywhere.

For a nimble trader, that can be epic. For most investors, it is another grievance to store up for use at this year’s Festivus holiday in December.

The Danger

The danger of a market about nothing is that it eventually ends with a bang, not a whimper. Historically, these long periods of low net returns but high internal volatility act as a pressure cooker.

These figures for SPY and some of its sidekicks in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) world tell the story. Remember that the first part of this six-month time frame was up. Since mid-October, there are no winners here.

The one exception should be taken with a grain of salt. That’s the Invesco S&P 500 E.W. ETF (RSP), the equal-weighted S&P 500 ETF. It had yet another moment in which the “breadth” trade seemed ready to catch fire, with stocks beyond the Magnificent 7 leading the rally. But RSP is off 5% since the start of March. So there goes that theory.

The Bottom Line

This does not mean all stock investing is useless. However, it does speak to the growing angst that makes the U.S. market even more vulnerable to the next shoe to drop. Whether it is the war in the Middle East, inflation remaining higher, something the Fed does or says, or some yet-to-be-discovered new worry.

But there’s always a bull market somewhere. Even if it is in inverse ETFs like the Short S&P500 -1X ETF (SH), Short QQQ -1X ETF (PSQ), or Short Dow30 -1X ETF (DOG), which perform opposite the major U.S. stock indexes.

The markets of today remind me of the elderly couple from a Seinfeld episode who, when looking at a picture called “The Kramer” in the art gallery, said, “He is a loathsome, offensive brute, yet I can’t look away.” Such is investing in the roaring 2020s.