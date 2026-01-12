Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Option Volatility And Earnings Report For January 12 - 16

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock

Earnings season kicks into gear this week with banks and tech stocks taking center stage. This week we have Bank of America (BAC), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Delta Airlines (DAL) all reporting in what shapes as a busy and pivotal week for stocks.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

Nothing of note

 

Tuesday

DAL – 6.8%

JPM – 3.8%

 

Wednesday

BAC – 4.0%

C – 4.5%

WFC – 4.9%

 

Thursday

GS – 4.4%

MS – 4.3%

TSM – 5.3%

 

Friday

PNC – 3.8%

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 40%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Unusual Options Activity

NFLX. GOOG, OPEN, OKLO, APP and INTC all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 89.46 -1.07 -1.18%
Netflix Inc
GOOG 329.14 +3.13 +0.96%
Alphabet Cl C
APP 647.72 +31.19 +5.06%
Applovin Corp Cl A
C 121.32 +0.72 +0.60%
Citigroup Inc
BAC 55.85 -0.33 -0.59%
Bank of America Corp
JPM 329.19 -0.60 -0.18%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
MS 186.32 +1.64 +0.89%
Morgan Stanley
GS 938.98 +4.15 +0.44%
Goldman Sachs Group
DAL 72.31 +1.02 +1.43%
Delta Air Lines Inc
TSM 323.63 +5.62 +1.77%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
OPEN 7.29 +0.86 +13.37%
Opendoor Technologies Inc
WFC 95.95 +0.35 +0.37%
Wells Fargo & Company
INTC 45.55 +4.44 +10.80%
Intel Corp
OKLO 105.31 +7.71 +7.90%
Oklo Inc

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 3
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 4
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot