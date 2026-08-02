Earnings, PMI and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter an earnings-dominated week with a huge concentration of corporate results spanning technology, industrials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and entertainment sectors.

This will provide a critical assessment of economic health and corporate fundamentals amid persistent uncertainty about technology sector valuations and AI infrastructure spending.

The earnings calendar features major reports from SpaceX (SPCX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Pfizer (PFE), McDonald's (MCD), Arista Networks (ANET), Caterpillar (CAT), Spotify (SPOT), Merck (MRK), SanDisk (SNDK), Uber Technology (UBER), AppLovin (APP), Shopify (SHOP), Disney (DIS), and Eli Lilly (LLY).

The week also features data heavy economic calendar with comprehensive manufacturing and services PMI assessments Monday and Wednesday, alongside the July jobs report on Friday at 8:30am.

Geopolitical risks from ongoing Middle East conflict and energy market volatility continue threatening economic stability with crude oil inventories Wednesday providing supply-demand context amid uncertainty about whether diplomatic frameworks can contain escalation risks.

The week represents a n important checkpoint for assessing whether Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's recent rate hold decision was appropriate or whether subsequent earnings and economic data suggest policy adjustment requirements heading into late summer and potential Jackson Hole policy guidance.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Manufacturing and Services Activity Assessment

Monday delivers comprehensive manufacturing perspectives through Manufacturing PMI at 9:45am, ISM Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am, and critically, ISM Manufacturing Prices at 10:00am, providing crucial insights into industrial sector health, new orders, employment trends, and business-level pricing pressures. The manufacturing data arrives following weeks of mixed economic signals and Fed policy uncertainty, with particular focus on whether production activity is stabilizing or deteriorating amid geopolitical risks and technology sector repricing. Wednesday's comprehensive services sector assessment through Services PMI at 9:45am and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am will provide perspectives on the economy's dominant segment accounting for roughly 70% of GDP. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices component will be particularly important for assessing inflation breadth and whether energy-driven pressures are broadening into business operations. The employment components across these surveys take on heightened importance given recent labor market volatility, potentially offering early signals about hiring trends ahead of Friday's official jobs report. Strong manufacturing and services data could ease growth concerns and validate the Fed's cautious approach to policy, while weakness would intensify recession narratives and potentially argue for more aggressive policy accommodation.

Technology Sector Resilience and AI Spending Validation

The week's technology earnings, particularly AMD (AMD) Tuesday and the broader tech cluster, will provide critical evidence about whether artificial intelligence infrastructure spending justifies current capital deployment levels and whether semiconductor demand remains robust. AMD faces questions about competitive positioning against Nvidia, MI300 chip adoption rates, and data center momentum amid ongoing investor skepticism about AI infrastructure returns. The company's guidance about second-half expectations and AI accelerator demand will significantly influence semiconductor sector sentiment. SpaceX's (SPCX) continued volatility in public markets will be closely monitored as the historic IPO struggles to establish trading stability even as other mega-cap technology names show relative resilience. Palantir (PLTR) Monday will test AI software and data analytics demand. The divergence between SpaceX weakness and broader technology recovery could indicate that the mega-cap IPO faces structural trading challenges despite operational progress. Tuesday's earnings calendar concentrated in technology names creates potential for sector-wide sentiment shifts depending on collective results narrative. Strong technology earnings could stabilize valuations and potentially reverse the sector rotation, while disappointments would accelerate repricing and validate AI bubble concerns that have dominated investor sentiment.

Consumer, Healthcare, and Discretionary Sector Health

Wednesday and Tuesday feature major earnings across consumer and healthcare segments with Disney (DIS), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Merck (MRK) testing spending patterns and pharmaceutical demand. Disney's earnings will provide entertainment sector perspectives on theatrical releases, streaming subscriber trends, and theme park visitation reflecting discretionary spending confidence. The company's guidance about consumer demand and capital allocation will be important for understanding management confidence about economic trajectory. Lilly's results will test pharmaceutical demand and GLP-1 drug adoption for obesity and diabetes treatment, reflecting healthcare spending patterns and emerging treatment trends. McDonald's (MCD) Tuesday will assess quick-service restaurant traffic and value-seeking consumer behavior. Uber (UBER) and Shopify (SHOP) Wednesday will test ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce platform resilience. The consumer and healthcare earnings cluster will help determine which spending categories show strength versus weakness as economic conditions potentially deteriorate. Pharmaceutical strength amid consumer weakness could validate the defensive rotation that has characterized recent weeks.

July Employment Report: Critical Labor Market Inflection

Friday's July employment report at 8:30am represents the critical final major economic release before late summer market dynamics take hold, providing insights into labor market trajectory following weeks of volatility and uncertainty. Nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, and average hourly earnings will be analyzed for evidence of sustained job creation, deterioration, or stabilization. The wage growth component remains critical for inflation expectations as Fed Chair Warsh assesses economic conditions and policy flexibility heading into potential Jackson Hole policy guidance and late summer policy deliberations. Thursday's initial jobless claims at 8:30am will provide weekly labor market context. Wednesday's ADP employment report at 8:15am will offer private sector hiring preview. The employment convergence creates layered assessment of labor market health where multiple indicators collectively establish baseline expectations. Strong employment could ease recession concerns but might complicate Fed accommodation arguments amid energy inflation, while weakness would validate stagflation concerns and potentially argue for more aggressive policy support. The jobs data will significantly influence whether recent Fed rate hold was appropriate or if August and September policy decisions will require adjustment.

Energy Markets and Geopolitical Risk Management

Wednesday's crude oil inventories at 10:30am will provide supply-demand context amid ongoing Middle East conflict threatening diplomatic frameworks that enabled Strait of Hormuz normalization. The geopolitical situation remains extraordinarily volatile with potential for rapid escalation creating immediate oil price spike risks that would feed inflation pressures constraining Fed policy flexibility. Energy prices directly impact consumer purchasing power and business operations, with any significant increases reinforcing persistent inflation concerns and validating the Fed's cautious approach to rate cuts despite growth questions. The crude inventory data will help markets assess whether current energy supplies reflect sustainable equilibrium or temporary stability vulnerable to geopolitical disruption. The week's earnings convergence combined with energy market volatility creates complex interpretation framework where inflation concerns from energy could contradict growth concerns from manufacturing weakness, reinforcing the stagflationary dilemma facing policymakers. The Fed's recent rate hold reflected this complexity, with policy likely to remain data-dependent and reactive to both inflation and growth signals that the week's comprehensive earnings and economic assessment will clarify.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.