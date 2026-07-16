Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From CRH plc’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Dublin, Ireland-based CRH plc (CRH) is a leading building materials company. With a market capitalization of about $69.4 billion, the company supplies essential construction materials and innovative infrastructure solutions, supporting major projects worldwide while helping modernize transportation, utilities, commercial buildings, and resilient communities through its extensive global network.

CRH is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.96, up 1% from $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. CRH has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed expectations in the last quarter.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $5.92, up 6.3% from $5.57 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is projected to improve 13.2% year over year to $6.70 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

CRH stock has gained 10.4% over the past 52 weeks, slightly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 21.3%, and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which climbed 13.3% during the same period.

www.barchart.com

On June 22, 2026, CRH plc announced an $8.5 billion agreement to acquire Arcosa, a prominent provider of infrastructure-related materials, products and solutions, in an all-cash deal. The acquisition is expected to strengthen CRH's U.S. aggregates and infrastructure business, generate $175 million in annual cost synergies by year three, and be accretive to earnings, margins, and cash flow within the first year after closing.

Analysts remain bullish on CRH, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," and one suggests "Hold." The average price target of $144.81 implies a potential upside of 39.3% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,572.40 +28.81 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
CRH 103.96 +0.05 +0.05%
CRH Plc ADR
XLB 50.50 -0.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Dubs Him ‘Scam Altman’ Not Sam — Then Altman Clapped Back: ‘Homeboy You’re The One Selling Space Datacenters’
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Oracle Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low. Here’s Why It Might Be Time to Buy.
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
MU Stock Alert: What to Watch as Micron Takes a Stake in GlobalWafers
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock 4
How To Find Options Trades This Earnings Season
AI Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Cisco Took 25 Years to Make Investors Whole Again After Its Dot-Com Crash. Here's What That Means for Traders Buying NVIDIA Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.