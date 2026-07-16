What to Expect From CRH plc’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Dublin, Ireland-based CRH plc (CRH) is a leading building materials company. With a market capitalization of about $69.4 billion, the company supplies essential construction materials and innovative infrastructure solutions, supporting major projects worldwide while helping modernize transportation, utilities, commercial buildings, and resilient communities through its extensive global network.

CRH is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $1.96, up 1% from $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. CRH has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed expectations in the last quarter.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $5.92, up 6.3% from $5.57 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is projected to improve 13.2% year over year to $6.70 in fiscal 2027.

CRH stock has gained 10.4% over the past 52 weeks, slightly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 21.3%, and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which climbed 13.3% during the same period.

On June 22, 2026, CRH plc announced an $8.5 billion agreement to acquire Arcosa, a prominent provider of infrastructure-related materials, products and solutions, in an all-cash deal. The acquisition is expected to strengthen CRH's U.S. aggregates and infrastructure business, generate $175 million in annual cost synergies by year three, and be accretive to earnings, margins, and cash flow within the first year after closing.

Analysts remain bullish on CRH, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," and one suggests "Hold." The average price target of $144.81 implies a potential upside of 39.3% from the current share price.