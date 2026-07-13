Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

AMD Is Following Nvidia’s Playbook. Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention.

Patrick Sanders - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock
A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock

Nvidia (NVDA) gets most of the attention when it comes to data centers and artificial intelligence-capable computing capacity. That’s only natural, as it’s the biggest company in the world by market cap and built fortunes on its powerful GPUs.

But savvy investors shouldn’t ignore the other players on the field, and Nvidia’s biggest competitor just made a move. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced a collaboration with 5C, an AI digital infrastructure provider, to build the next generation of gigascale AI campuses.

The agreement pairs AMD’s experience in AI compute and rack-scale architecture with 5C's track record of designing, building, and operating the high-performance infrastructure required for AI at gigascale.

“The AI industry has reached a point where performance at scale requires deeply integrated partnerships across all areas of the AI factory,” said Andrew Dieckmann, an AMD vice president and general manager of its data center GPU business. “Frontier AI workloads span compute, software, rack-scale architecture and infrastructure design. The AMD Helios rack-scale solution embodies that approach, and our collaboration with 5C shows how AMD's technology roadmap, paired with leading infrastructure partners, delivers leadership performance and (total cost of ownership) for the next generation of agentic AI.”

Here’s why the announcement is significant—and what it could mean for AMD stock.

www.barchart.com

AMD Is Following in Nvidia’s Footsteps

Nvidia isn’t the industry leader for nothing. Jensen Huang and his team had already figured out that there are plenty of customers who don’t simply want chips—they want the entire ecosystem, which Nvidia offers through its Blackwell GPUs, its Vera Rubin architecture, NVLink networking, and more. 

With its collaboration with 5C, AMD is potentially working toward a world where it can also offer entire integrated solutions for companies seeking AI computing solutions. 

“The next generation of AI factories won't be enabled by chips or data centers in isolation,” said 5C CEO Jonathan Ahdoot. “They will be tightly integrated ecosystems where compute, power, cooling, networking, and operations are planned together around validated, repeatable rack-scale reference designs.”

While the companies’ announcement doesn’t specify any contract values, it could position AMD’s technology to be the default platform when 5C builds its next generation of AI campuses. 

AMD and 5C are also working on what they call “a broader roadmap” to develop more infrastructure capacity optimized for AMD technologies. Deployments are already underway in Memphis and Ohio, supporting different neocloud customers.

What Does It Mean for AMD Stock?

If you’re comparing AMD and NVDA stock, AMD is the much better performer right now. Shares are up 300% in the last year, versus Nvidia’s 29% gain and the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 21% return. AMD’s run has pushed its market cap to more than $900 billion, setting the stage for it to eventually join the trillion-dollar stock club.

Shares have climbed as AMD announced a series of large infrastructure supply contracts with companies, including OpenAI and Meta Platforms (META). The OpenAI deal provides for the deployment of up to 6 gigawatts of GPUs over several generations of chips and also gives OpenAI performance-based warrants to acquire up to 10% of AMD stock. AMD and Meta have agreed to a five-year deal valued at up to $100 billion for Meta to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AI computing power using AMD GPUs and CPUs.

In May, AMD also announced it started ramping up production of its next-generation 2-nanometer CPUs and announced a $10 billion investment in Taiwan’s AI supply chain. The chips are being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), the globe’s leading foundry for AI chips.

However, as the stock climbed, AMD’s valuation has soared, with the forward price-to-earnings ratio climbing from around 25 in April to more than 75 today.

AMD’s first-quarter revenue was $10.25 billion, up 38% from a year ago, with net income of $1.38 billion, up 95%. Earnings per share nearly doubled, rising from $0.44 per share to $0.84 per share. Management issued guidance for Q2 revenue in the range of $10.9 billion to $11.5 billion, with gross margins of 56%.

AMD is scheduled to issue second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Aug. 4.

What Do Analysts Expect for AMD Stock?

AMD is rated a consensus “Strong Buy” by 46 analysts who cover the stock. None have “Sell” ratings, and 37 of them have “Buy” ratings. The mean price target is $504.12, lower than the current stock price; many analysts have yet to rerate the stock after its massive move higher. 

There is some movement, however. Citi upgraded the stock from “Neutral” to “Buy” and raised the price target from $460 to $575. Stifel analyst Ruben Roy raised his price target from $450 to $635 and said AMD is now a “credible number two” to Nvidia. 

Roy wrote in a research note that he expects AMD to deliver a beat-and-raise quarter, and I’m inclined to agree. If AMD can see strong CPU revenue growth and avoid slowdowns on shipments in the second half of 2026, the stock appears to be geared for more upside—and potentially a $1 trillion market cap.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Patrick Sanders had a position in: NVDA . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 207.79 -3.17 -1.50%
Nvidia Corp
META 662.98 -6.23 -0.93%
META Platforms Inc
$SPX 7,546.78 -28.61 -0.38%
S&P 500 Index
AMD 549.99 -7.90 -1.42%
Adv Micro Devices
TSM 430.34 -3.77 -0.87%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 2
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
6% APY, Unlimited 3% Cash Back and Free ATM Withdrawals: Everything You Need to Know About Elon Musk's 'Bank Killer' X Money App
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Just Waved a Red Flag for Nvidia Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.