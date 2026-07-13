Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Republic Services’ Report

Valued at $64.9 billion by market cap, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is one of the largest providers of environmental services in the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling, transfer, disposal, and environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The waste management giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect RSG to report a profit of $1.81 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.3% from $1.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect RSG to report EPS of $7.27, up 3.6% from $7.02 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.3% year over year to $8.02 in fiscal 2027.

RSG stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 8.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 20.7% gains over the same time frame.

Republic Services has underperformed the broader market over the past year as investors reacted to its slowing growth profile. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, sales volumes have remained largely flat, signaling weaker demand, and analysts expect only modest revenue growth over the next year. Moreover, its premium valuation and the lack of meaningful near-term growth catalysts have weighed on investor sentiment despite the company's stable underlying business.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RSG stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 12 give a “Hold.” RSG’s average analyst price target is $246.52, indicating a potential upside of 12.5% from the current price levels.