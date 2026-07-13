Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Republic Services’ Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pump station reverse osmosis industrial water treatment by Alex Stemmer via Adobe Stock
Pump station reverse osmosis industrial water treatment by Alex Stemmer via Adobe Stock

Valued at $64.9 billion by market cap, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is one of the largest providers of environmental services in the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling, transfer, disposal, and environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The waste management giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Aug. 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect RSG to report a profit of $1.81 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.3% from $1.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the current year, analysts expect RSG to report EPS of $7.27, up 3.6% from $7.02 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.3% year over year to $8.02 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

RSG stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 8.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI20.7% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Republic Services has underperformed the broader market over the past year as investors reacted to its slowing growth profile. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, sales volumes have remained largely flat, signaling weaker demand, and analysts expect only modest revenue growth over the next year. Moreover, its premium valuation and the lack of meaningful near-term growth catalysts have weighed on investor sentiment despite the company's stable underlying business.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RSG stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 12 give a “Hold.” RSG’s average analyst price target is $246.52, indicating a potential upside of 12.5% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 181.92 +0.81 +0.45%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,575.39 +31.75 +0.42%
S&P 500 Index
RSG 219.20 +0.51 +0.23%
Republic Services

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 2
SK Hynix Stock Debuts for U.S. Investors Tomorrow. The DRAM ETF Could Be the Biggest Loser.
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 3
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 4
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 5
SMCI Stock Likely to Reverse from Oversold Levels as DCBBS Gains Growth Traction
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.