The S&P 500’s Biggest Strength Is Now Its Biggest Risk

For more than a decade, buying the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has been one of the simplest and most effective ways for investors to build wealth. The strategy required little effort, low fees, and plenty of patience. Those who stayed invested through market swings were rewarded with one of the strongest bull markets in history.

Yet success can create its own challenges. As trillions of dollars continue flowing into a handful of index funds, market concentration is reaching levels few investors have seen before. The S&P 500 remains a powerful long-term investment vehicle, but the numbers suggest investors should understand what they actually own as well as the risks that come with it.

The S&P 500 Is More Concentrated Than Ever

The S&P 500 is often viewed as a diversified basket of 500 companies. Technically, that's true. In practice, however, a small group of mega-cap technology stocks increasingly drives the index's performance.

According to MacroMicro data, the 10 largest stocks in the index now account for 37.5% of its total value. That means companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and, most recently, SpaceX (SPCX), have an outsized influence on investor returns.

Here's what the numbers tell us:

Metric June 2015 June 2026 Top 10 stocks' share of S&P 500 13.7% 37.5% Nvidia market value $10.8 billion $4.95 trillion Combined value of technology stocks in S&P 500 ~ $4 trillion ~$24 trillion Technology stock weighting in S&P 500 19.6% 35.0%

The result is that many investors who believe they own a broadly diversified portfolio are making a much larger bet on a handful of companies than they realize.

Granted, these businesses generate enormous cash flow and continue leading the artificial intelligence revolution. But concentration works both ways. Strong gains can lift the index quickly, while any slowdown can have the opposite effect.

Passive Investing May Be Creating Its Own Risk

According to data published by Apollo Global Management, the three largest S&P 500 ETFs now hold a combined $2.6 trillion in assets under management, a a record amount.

ETF Assets Under Management Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) $1.7 trillion iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) $816.8 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) $765.2 billion

Combined, these three funds represent 17.4% of all U.S. ETF assets and 11.9% of global ETF assets. Even more striking, their combined assets have tripled since the 2022 bear market.

The milestone reached by VOO deserves special attention. It became the first ETF in history to surpass $1 trillion in assets.

Passive investing has delivered tremendous benefits through low costs and broad exposure. That hasn't changed. However, every new dollar entering these funds automatically buys the same stocks in roughly the same proportions. The largest companies receive the largest inflows, regardless of valuation.

Surprisingly, the success of passive investing may be reinforcing market leadership and pushing more capital toward companies that are already dominant.

Why Investors Shouldn't Panic

That doesn't mean investors should abandon index funds. The S&P 500 Index remains one of the most efficient wealth-building tools ever created. Its low costs, tax efficiency, and historical returns continue to make a compelling case for long-term ownership.

That said, investors may want to think beyond a single index. Adding exposure to small-cap stocks, international equities, dividend growers, or equal-weighted funds can reduce dependence on a narrow group of mega-cap winners.

Diversification remains one of the few free advantages investors have available to them.

Key Takeaway

In short, the risk isn't that the S&P 500 Index suddenly stops working. The risk is that many investors believe they're more diversified than they actually are.

The three largest S&P 500 ETFs now control more $2.6 trillion in assets, while the index itself is increasingly driven by a small group of technology giants. Those trends helped fuel market gains over the past several years. They could also amplify volatility if leadership changes.

Ultimately, smart investors don't need to abandon passive investing. They simply need to recognize that owning the S&P 500 today means making a larger bet on a handful of companies than at any point in recent history. Understanding that reality is the first step toward managing the risk.