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The S&P 500’s Biggest Strength Is Now Its Biggest Risk

Rich Duprey - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) by CL STOCK via Shutterstock
ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) by CL STOCK via Shutterstock

For more than a decade, buying the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has been one of the simplest and most effective ways for investors to build wealth. The strategy required little effort, low fees, and plenty of patience. Those who stayed invested through market swings were rewarded with one of the strongest bull markets in history.

Yet success can create its own challenges. As trillions of dollars continue flowing into a handful of index funds, market concentration is reaching levels few investors have seen before. The S&P 500 remains a powerful long-term investment vehicle, but the numbers suggest investors should understand what they actually own as well as the risks that come with it.

The S&P 500 Is More Concentrated Than Ever

The S&P 500 is often viewed as a diversified basket of 500 companies. Technically, that's true. In practice, however, a small group of mega-cap technology stocks increasingly drives the index's performance.

According to MacroMicro data, the 10 largest stocks in the index now account for 37.5% of its total value. That means companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and, most recently, SpaceX (SPCX), have an outsized influence on investor returns.

Here's what the numbers tell us:

MetricJune 2015June 2026
Top 10 stocks' share of S&P 50013.7%37.5%
Nvidia market value$10.8 billion$4.95 trillion
Combined value of technology stocks in S&P 500~ $4 trillion~$24 trillion
Technology stock weighting in S&P 50019.6%35.0%

The result is that many investors who believe they own a broadly diversified portfolio are making a much larger bet on a handful of companies than they realize.

Granted, these businesses generate enormous cash flow and continue leading the artificial intelligence revolution. But concentration works both ways. Strong gains can lift the index quickly, while any slowdown can have the opposite effect.

Passive Investing May Be Creating Its Own Risk

According to data published by Apollo Global Management, the three largest S&P 500 ETFs now hold a combined $2.6 trillion in assets under management, a a record amount.

ETFAssets Under Management
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) $1.7 trillion
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) $816.8 billion
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) $765.2 billion

Combined, these three funds represent 17.4% of all U.S. ETF assets and 11.9% of global ETF assets. Even more striking, their combined assets have tripled since the 2022 bear market.

The milestone reached by VOO deserves special attention. It became the first ETF in history to surpass $1 trillion in assets.

Passive investing has delivered tremendous benefits through low costs and broad exposure. That hasn't changed. However, every new dollar entering these funds automatically buys the same stocks in roughly the same proportions. The largest companies receive the largest inflows, regardless of valuation.

Surprisingly, the success of passive investing may be reinforcing market leadership and pushing more capital toward companies that are already dominant.

Why Investors Shouldn't Panic

That doesn't mean investors should abandon index funds. The S&P 500 Index remains one of the most efficient wealth-building tools ever created. Its low costs, tax efficiency, and historical returns continue to make a compelling case for long-term ownership.

That said, investors may want to think beyond a single index. Adding exposure to small-cap stocks, international equities, dividend growers, or equal-weighted funds can reduce dependence on a narrow group of mega-cap winners.

Diversification remains one of the few free advantages investors have available to them.

Key Takeaway

In short, the risk isn't that the S&P 500 Index suddenly stops working. The risk is that many investors believe they're more diversified than they actually are.

The three largest S&P 500 ETFs now control more $2.6 trillion in assets, while the index itself is increasingly driven by a small group of technology giants. Those trends helped fuel market gains over the past several years. They could also amplify volatility if leadership changes.

Ultimately, smart investors don't need to abandon passive investing. They simply need to recognize that owning the S&P 500 today means making a larger bet on a handful of companies than at any point in recent history. Understanding that reality is the first step toward managing the risk.


On the date of publication, Rich Duprey did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 379.40 +0.49 +0.13%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 210.69 +6.04 +2.95%
Nvidia Corp
META 577.22 +9.64 +1.70%
META Platforms Inc
GOOG 367.46 +5.36 +1.48%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 368.03 +4.24 +1.17%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 298.01 +2.06 +0.70%
Apple Inc
SPCX 185.00 -6.82 -3.56%
Space Exploration Technologies Corp
$SPX 7,500.58 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
VOO 688.11 +6.70 +0.98%
S&P 500 ETF Vanguard
IVV 750.11 +7.50 +1.01%
S&P 500 Ishares Core ETF
SPY 746.74 +7.68 +1.04%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
AMZN 244.39 +6.89 +2.90%
Amazon.com Inc

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