Here's How Nvidia Is Quietly Carrying the Entire S&P 500 Rally to Record Highs

When the S&P 500 ($SPX) pushes into record territory , it’s easy to assume the entire market is participating in the celebration. But beneath the surface, something more uneven is happening. Recent Goldman Sachs Investment Research highlights that market breadth — essentially how many stocks are actually participating in the rally — has fallen to its second-weakest level since the dot-com bubble.

That comparison alone is doing a lot of heavy lifting. In the late 1990s, indices surged on the strength of a narrow group of technology leaders while the median stock lagged far behind. Today, investors are asking a similar question: Is this a broad-based bull market, or is it being carried by a small cluster of giants with Nvidia (NVDA) at the center of gravity?

Let’s walk through what the data is really telling us.

Nvidia’s Index Role Matters More Than Most Realize

Before anything else, investors need to remember a simple but powerful fact: The S&P 500 is a market capitalization-weighted index, not an equal-weighted one. That means the biggest companies don’t just matter more — they matter disproportionately more.

Right now, Nvidia sits near the top of that influence stack, with an approximate 8% weighting in the index. That’s an enormous footprint for a single stock in a 500-name index. So when Nvidia moves, it doesn’t just influence sentiment but directly moves the index level itself. That is why many traders argue Nvidia has become a “single-stock macro variable.”

A Market Led by a Few Heavyweights

To understand the leadership effect, we have to zoom out and look at relative performance.

While Nvidia has spent parts of the year consolidating after a massive multi-year surge, the broader pattern remains clear. Index performance has been heavily skewed toward mega-cap technology leaders, while most S&P 500 constituents sit meaningfully below their 52-week highs.

That aligns directly with Goldman Sachs Investment Research's breadth metric: The S&P 500 is at new all-time highs , but the median stock is not.

That divergence is exactly what “narrow breadth” means, and it’s historically rare outside late-cycle or bubble-like environments. Surprisingly, this doesn’t necessarily mean weakness. It can also reflect capital concentration into the most profitable, highest-growth businesses in the index.

AI Demand and Nvidia’s Breakout Attempt

After more than half a year of sideways trading, Nvidia has recently begun to show signs of renewed upside momentum, hovering right at its all-time highs again .

The fundamental driver hasn’t changed — if anything, it has intensified. Hyperscalers are still expanding AI infrastructure spending, demand for Nvidia GPUs remains supply-constrained in key segments, and enterprise AI deployment is shifting from experimentation to scale.

In short, this is no longer just hype cycles. It’s capex-backed demand from the largest companies in the world.

That said, it’s important not to over-attribute the entire index move to Nvidia alone. The so-called “Magnificent Seven” — Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META) , Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia — collectively account for a large portion of index returns. Nvidia may be the most sensitive lever, but it’s not operating in isolation.

Still, when Goldman Sachs shows breadth collapsing to levels last seen in the dot-com era, it reinforces one idea: The rally is increasingly top-heavy.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

Here’s the tension with which investors are grappling. The index is at or near all-time highs, while most individual stocks are not. Instead, a small number of mega-cap names are doing most of the lifting. Nvidia sits at the center of that influence structure.

This is not automatically bearish, but it is structurally fragile. When leadership is concentrated, markets tend to become more sensitive to earnings misses or sentiment shifts in just a handful of names.

The Bottom Line

When all is said and done, the question isn’t simply “Is Nvidia carrying the S&P 500?” It’s more precise than that. Nvidia is one of the most important engines behind index performance, but it’s operating within a market structure where leadership is unusually concentrated.

Goldman Sachs' breadth data doesn’t say the rally is fake. It says it is narrow — and historically, narrow markets tend to demand more vigilance from investors, not less optimism.