Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nvidia Stock’s Growth Story May Not Be Over Yet

Mohit Oberoi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) has had a parabolic rally over the last three years as it was the early winner from the artificial intelligence (AI) pivot, with its chips acting as the basic building block for the massive data centers that Big Tech companies are building. The stock has risen nearly sevenfold over the last three years. In terms of absolute dollar value, it has created more wealth for investors in that timeframe than any other company in history.

Nvidia’s rally shook up the Big Tech pecking order, and it not only pipped Apple (AAPL) to become the world’s most valuable company but became the first company to command a market cap of $4 trillion and subsequently $5 trillion. However, Nvidia has failed to decisively move past the $5 trillion market cap, a level it first hit in October 2025. The stock is up just 6.42% this year, which actually trails the Nasdaq Composite Index ($NASX). On the other hand, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) – which was the best-performing Magnificent 7 stock last year – has looked strong in 2026 also. The stock is up 22.44% for the year and commands a market cap of $4.66 trillion, which is a tad shy of Nvidia.

Nvidia Is Facing Competition from Amazon and Alphabet 

While Nvidia remains the leader in the AI chip market, it faces significant competition, particularly from the very companies that are among its largest customers. For instance, Amazon’s (AMZN) Trainium chips have been selling like hot cakes, and the e-commerce giant has said that if its chip business were a standalone company, its annual revenues would be $50 billion.

While Alphabet hasn’t provided standalone numbers for its tensor processing unit (TPU) and graphics processing units (GPUs), during the Q1 2026 earnings call, it said that its chip order backlog is part of the $462 billion cloud backlog, which incidentally doubled in the quarter. CEO Sundar Pichai noted the “massive interest” in its GPUs and TPUs and said that it would “begin to deliver TPUs to a select group of customers in their own data centers.” It expects some revenues from these deals later this year, but the bulk of the revenues from the current deals will flow in 2027.

While hyperscalers have been touting their relationship with Nvidia, they have also been simultaneously working on custom chips. Along with using these chips, which invariably cost less than Nvidia's, companies like Alphabet and Amazon are increasingly looking to third-party customers.

Nvidia’s Growth Story Might Not Be Over Yet

Meanwhile, while Nvidia might not witness the kind of rally that it has seen over the last three years, the growth engine is far from over. Tech giants are doubling down on AI capex and will continue to spend on Nvidia chips alongside their custom in-house silicon. 

Dependence upon hyperscalers has been a risk for Nvidia. The company has been looking to diversify its customer base to non-hyperscaler commercial users as well as governments building sovereign AI. During the fiscal Q4 2026 earnings call, the company highlighted the growth in sovereign AI and said that the business tripled to over $30 billion in the fiscal year.

The AI growth story looks far from over, and the total addressable market for chips is set to move higher as companies scale up their physical AI initiatives. For context, Nvidia generated $6 billion in revenue from physical AI in the last fiscal year, a number that looks set to move significantly higher over the coming years. Here again, while the likes of Tesla (TSLA) are working on their own chips, there would be a lot of room for Nvidia’s chips, too.

Resumption of exports to China could be another opportunity for Nvidia, but there is considerable uncertainty over its prospects in that country, which was once its second-biggest market after the U.S.

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock?

www.barchart.com

Nvidia trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 25.65 times, which I find reasonable despite concerns about the sustainability of its growth and fat margins beyond 2027. Overall, while Nvidia might no longer be the hot AI name it was, a laurel that seems to currently sit with Alphabet, the stock still has room to run higher, albeit not to the extent that we saw over the last three years.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Mohit Oberoi had a position in: NVDA, TSLA, AMZN, GOOG. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 198.75 +0.27 +0.14%
Nvidia Corp
GOOG 382.96 +3.32 +0.87%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 387.26 +4.01 +1.05%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 276.80 -0.03 -0.01%
Apple Inc
$NASX 25,067.80 -46.64 -0.19%
Nasdaq Composite
TSLA 398.09 +5.58 +1.42%
Tesla Inc
AMZN 276.10 +4.05 +1.49%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

Western Digital Corp_ logo on sign-by 360b via Shutterstock 1
Dear Western Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 5
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 2
Dear PayPal Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 5
Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Oil Prices Climb on Renewed Middle East Tensions, U.S. Jobs Data and Earnings Awaited
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Why Microsoft’s Misfires Could Create a Contrarian Opportunity in MSFT Stock
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
Huge, Unusual Volume of Amazon Options Trade Today - As AMZN Moves Up
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.