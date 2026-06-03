Cathie Wood Adds More Nvidia and Cuts AMD Holdings in ARK Funds. This Is a Major Vote of Confidence for NVDA Stock.

The AI chip space is heading into the second half of 2026 with strong momentum. The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) hit fresh record highs this week, driven largely by the ongoing AI rally. The Nasdaq ($IUXX) is already up more than 16% this year, and Marvell Technology (MRVL) saw its biggest single-day gain since its IPO after Nvidia's (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said it could become “the next trillion-dollar company.”

At the same time, competition is heating up. Intel Corporation (INTC) recently unveiled its Crescent Island AI data center GPU at Computex 2026, going after a market currently led by Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Then on June 1, Nvidia stepped into the PC processor space, introducing the RTX Spark superchip , its first PC processor, capable of delivering one petaflop of AI performance and supporting 120-billion-parameter models.

Against that backdrop, Nvidia is drawing fresh attention from Cathie Wood. ARK Invest (ARKK) (ARKW) has been cutting its position in Advanced Micro Devices, selling more than 208,000 shares across two sessions, worth about $70.9 million , even after the stock gained over 108% this year. At the same time, ARK has been adding on Nvidia , which now has a market cap above $5.39 trillion and makes up roughly 8% of the S&P 500.

Cathie Wood is known for big, high-conviction bets. So when she cuts one AI leader and adds to another at these levels, is this just rebalancing, or is Nvidia entering a new phase the market has not fully priced in?

Nvidia's Financial Edge

Nvidia designs chips and systems that power AI, data centers, and high-performance computing, and that focus is clearly paying off. Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA is up 52.79%, with another 15.69% gain year-to-date (YTD) as demand for AI keeps driving interest.

Even with that run, its forward price-to-earnings Non-GAAP of 24.95 times is slightly below the sector average of 26.65 times, showing the market still values it in line with peers.

On income, returns are still small but improving. Nvidia Corporation pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, with a yield of 0.04% (0.02%) and a low 0.70% payout ratio. It has raised its dividend for three straight years, though it remains below the tech sector average of 1.37%. The company has also approved another $80 billion in share buybacks.

The latest results show how fast the business is growing. Revenue jumped 85% year over year to $81.6 billion, beating expectations, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.87. Data center revenue rose 92% to $75.2 billion, continuing to lead growth. Profitability is also strong, with gross margins around 75% and an operating margin at 65.6%. Looking ahead, Nvidia Corporation expects about $91 billion in revenue next quarter, even without China contributing.

The Business Behind the Rally

Nvidia is going deeper into chip manufacturing through its work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) . Its computing systems are now used across chip design and production, helping with operations such as lithography, simulation, process control, and inspection. As chips become more difficult to build, these tools help improve yields, cut energy use, and speed up production.

At the same time, Nvidia is expanding beyond its core into what it calls physical AI. Through its Nvidia Agent Toolkit , developers can automate workflows in robotics, autonomous vehicles, vision systems, and industrial digital twins. These tools tie together Nvidia’s software and models to make it easier to handle data, run simulations, train systems, and deploy them.

That push continues with newer platforms . Alpamayo 2 Super is a 32-billion-parameter model built for robotaxis, designed to handle perception, reasoning, and decision-making. Tools like AlpaGym and OmniDreams support training and simulation, helping developers test real-world driving scenarios. Alongside that, Cosmos 3 brings a single model that can work across text, video, sound, and actions, cutting down the time needed to build and test physical AI systems.

Analysts Weigh Nvidia’s Path

Nvidia's next earnings report is set for August 26, 2026. For the July quarter, earnings are projected at $1.88 , up sharply from $0.99 a year ago, a jump of 89.90%. That strength is expected to continue into the October quarter at $2.06, marking 66.13% growth. For the full year, estimates are at $8.04 for fiscal 2027, up 75.93%, showing how strong demand remains.

Susquehanna raised its price target from $210 to $230 and kept a “Positive” rating, pointing to Nvidia's large opportunity across data centers, PCs, and edge devices. Cantor Fitzgerald is even more bullish with a $300 target, while Barclays has a $275 target, both reflecting confidence in further upside.

Overall sentiment is hard to ignore, while 49 analysts covering Nvidia rate it a consensus “Strong Buy,” with an average target of $302.32. From its current price, that suggests a solid 40.33% upside.

Conclusion

Cathie Wood’s move looks less like a short-term trade and more like a clear vote of confidence in Nvidia’s leadership in the AI stack. With earnings growth accelerating, fundamentals expanding beyond core chips, and analysts still projecting meaningful upside, Nvidia is increasingly being treated as the central platform for the next phase of computing. Regardless, expectations are already high, so execution will need to keep matching the narrative. From here, the most likely direction still appears upward, supported by demand and sentiment, but gains may come in a more measured pace rather than the explosive runs seen over the past year.