Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,119.78 +58.56 +1.44%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 410.75 +5.62 +1.39%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,518.40 +390.66 +1.18%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 335.21 +3.88 +1.17%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,189.23 +206.75 +1.59%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 321.17 +5.00 +1.58%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
PACW 5.61 +2.44 +76.97%
Pacwest Bancorp
WAL 25.46 +7.26 +39.89%
Western Alliance Bancorp
ZION 23.92 +3.99 +20.02%
Zions Bancorp
CMA 36.46 +5.25 +16.82%
Comerica Inc
KEY 9.90 +0.97 +10.86%
Keycorp
MTB 118.36 +4.68 +4.12%
M&T Bank Corp
FHN 10.74 +0.68 +6.76%
First Horizon Corp
TFC 28.49 +2.28 +8.70%
Truist Financial Corp
AAPL 173.48 +7.69 +4.64%
Apple Inc
FTNT 64.84 +3.66 +5.98%
Fortinet Inc
LYV 77.63 +10.56 +15.74%
Live Nation Entertainment
EXPE 92.90 +3.73 +4.18%
Expedia Group Inc
CI 260.24 +16.55 +6.79%
The Cigna Group
FANG 132.39 +6.40 +5.08%
Diamondback Energy
DVN 50.22 +1.98 +4.10%
Devon Energy Corp
HES 136.21 +5.27 +4.02%
Hess Corp
HAL 29.89 +0.87 +3.00%
Halliburton Company
MRO 22.90 +0.82 +3.71%
Marathon Oil Corp
APA 33.17 +0.91 +2.82%
Apa Corp
COP 99.59 +2.23 +2.29%
Conocophillips
OXY 60.64 +1.94 +3.30%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
JCI 61.85 +3.34 +5.71%
Johnson Controls Intl
BIO 385.13 -77.48 -16.75%
Bio-Rad Laboratories
TEAM 135.88 -14.17 -9.44%
Atlassian Corp
MPWR 406.68 -52.25 -11.39%
Monolithic Power Sys
EPAM 246.58 -23.83 -8.81%
Epam Systems Inc
MTD 1,404.63 -70.57 -4.78%
Mettler-Toledo International
MCHP 75.35 -0.68 -0.89%
Microchip Technology
WBD 12.44 +0.11 +0.89%
Discovery Inc Series A
ZNM23 115-210 -0-290 -0.78%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 101.278 -0.121 -0.12%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.10223 +0.00096 +0.09%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 134.792 +0.500 +0.37%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCM23 2,021.3 -34.4 -1.67%
Gold
SIN23 25.845 -0.382 -1.46%
Silver

