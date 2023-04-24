Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,137.04 +3.52 +0.09%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 412.63 +0.43 +0.10%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,875.40 +66.44 +0.20%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 338.75 +0.64 +0.19%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,969.76 -31.01 -0.24%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 315.95 -0.66 -0.21%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
ALV 86.75 -0.34 -0.39%
Autoliv Inc
ELV 462.92 +12.18 +2.70%
Elevance Health Inc
HUM 501.73 +10.52 +2.14%
Humana Inc
CNC 67.66 +1.67 +2.53%
Centene Corp
MOH 283.66 +8.12 +2.95%
Molina Healthcare Inc
UHS 140.70 +0.73 +0.52%
Universal Health Services
HCA 286.25 +5.04 +1.79%
Hca Holdings Inc
CI 256.10 +3.98 +1.58%
The Cigna Group
MDT 89.69 +3.96 +4.62%
Medtronic Inc
HAL 34.47 +1.07 +3.20%
Halliburton Company
MRO 24.73 +0.64 +2.66%
Marathon Oil Corp
MPC 126.51 +2.98 +2.41%
Marathon Petroleum Corp
XOM 118.20 +2.19 +1.89%
Exxon Mobil Corp
BKR 30.19 +0.53 +1.79%
Baker Hughes Company
FANG 143.49 +2.40 +1.70%
Diamondback Energy
CVX 171.48 +2.36 +1.40%
Chevron Corp
DVN 54.47 +0.84 +1.57%
Devon Energy Corp
ZM 65.80 +1.82 +2.84%
Zoom Video Communications Cl A
CRNX 19.01 +1.16 +6.50%
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc
CSX 31.38 -0.44 -1.38%
CSX Corp
PG 156.35 +0.28 +0.18%
Procter & Gamble Company
KEY 11.13 -0.46 -3.97%
Keycorp
ZION 28.27 -1.08 -3.68%
Zions Bancorp
CMA 42.64 -1.09 -2.49%
Comerica Inc
USB 32.79 -0.73 -2.18%
U.S. Bancorp
HBAN 11.20 -0.24 -2.10%
Huntington Bcshs
MU 59.51 -1.62 -2.65%
Micron Technology
VTRS 9.33 -0.32 -3.32%
Viatris Inc
PDD 66.75 -2.48 -3.58%
Pdd Holdings Inc
JD 34.68 -0.95 -2.67%
Jd.com Inc ADR
BABA 86.89 -2.24 -2.51%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
BIDU 122.62 -2.34 -1.87%
Baidu Inc ADR
TSLA 162.55 -2.53 -1.53%
Tesla Inc
ZNM23 114-280s +0-130 +0.35%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Silver - silver bars stacked 1
How High Can Silver Rise?
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Tesla Car -D1W5QenBzlU-unsplash 2
3 Unusually Active Tesla Options to Buy to Profit From Elon Musk’s Tactical Redirection
Corn - Corn Field Sunny Sky Shoots 3
Sunday Scaries: What I'm Watching This Week In The Grain Markets
Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Secure Authentication Login 4
AT&T Stock Falls on Earnings, But its 6.3% Yield Is Attracting Investors
Wall Street - shutterstock_2763938 5
Why Investors Should Read Between the Lines of BuzzFeed’s (BZFD) Unusual Options Volume
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot