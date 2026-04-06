Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

A Strong U.S. Dollar Is Squelching Grain Market Bulls

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

Last week’s holiday-shortened four-day trading period saw May corn (ZCK26) lose 9 3/4 cents on the week. May soybeans (ZSK26) on the week were up 4 1/4 cents. May soybean meal (ZMK26) was down 10 cents and May bean oil (ZLK26) rallied 153 points last week. May soft red winter wheat (ZWK26) futures were down 6 3/4 cents last week, while May hard red winter (KEK26) lost 17 cents. 

A strong U.S. dollar index ($DXY) that is near a 10-month high has been a negative “outside-market” influence on grains recently. A stronger greenback makes U.S. grain more expensive to purchase in non-U.S. currency. Most global grain trade is priced in U.S. dollars.

www.barchart.com

Interestingly, the surge in Nymex West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil (CLK26) futures above $113.00 a barrel last week provided little spillover support to the grain futures markets. Just three weeks earlier, grain futures prices were rallying in part due to the up-trending crude oil market. 

Remember that traders and markets are fickle. It seems the rally in the grains three weeks ago came on notions that the rising tide in crude oil, the leader of the raw commodity sector, would lift all raw commodity boats. 

Last week, the thinking in the raw commodity marketplace pivoted to ideas that spiking global energy prices will lead to problematic inflation and slowing global economic growth, which can be extrapolated to mean less global demand for raw commodities, including grains.

www.barchart.com

The other bearish element hanging over the grain futures markets at present is the keener risk aversion in the general marketplace — evidenced by the U.S. and global stock markets trending mostly lower since the start of the Middle East war. Speculative bulls do not like to see risk-off trading days in the stock market.

www.barchart.com

Corn Suffers Near-Term Technical Damage

May corn futures on Thursday saw a technically bearish weekly low close that also saw a price uptrend on the daily bar chart negated.

www.barchart.com

The corn market last week also got some modestly downbeat USDA data that included a report showing U.S. farmers intend to plant 95.3 million acres of corn, which is a 3% (3.45 million-acre) decrease from 2025, but is a higher number than most analysts had expected from the report. The weekly USDA corn export sales report also leaned bearish. On the positive side, the USDA quarterly grain stocks report that was out last Tuesday suggested demand for the largest U.S. corn crop on record continues strong. 

Weekly USDA crop progress reports will begin in April, providing traders and farmers with some better perspective on planting and growing conditions for U.S. crops. In the coming weeks, corn traders will continue to monitor weather and growing/harvesting conditions for South American crops, as well as weather conditions in the U.S., as corn-planting season is now not that far off. 

Soybean Market Languishing, Bean Oil Surges

USDA’s planting intentions report last week projected that U.S. farmers will plant 84.7 million acres of soybeans, a 4% increase from 2025. While the number was a significant year-over-year rise, the total acreage came in slightly below average trade expectations. However, the data did little to support the soybean bulls last week.

Recent trade in the soybean complex futures has seen spreaders featured buying soybean oil and selling meal futures. That’s bullish for bean oil at present. Bean oil has been supported by the renewed focus on biofuels as crude oil prices soar. However, those long bean oil, short meal spreads will have to be unwound at some point, which will be bullish for meal and bearish for bean oil. 

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

Last week’s weekly USDA export sales report was also disappointing to the bean market bulls. U.S. soybean exports remain sluggish, with China slow to make additional purchases due in part to the premium U.S. soybeans hold over Brazilian beans. 

The scheduled summit meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in China in mid-May will be a focal point for the soy complex traders.

Winter Wheat Futures Markets Choppy, HRW Bulls Eye Dry Weather

The winter wheat futures markets saw modest corrective rebounds to end the trading week Thursday. However, gains were limited as USDA Thursday morning reported weekly U.S. wheat export sales were a marketing-year low – down 51% from the previous week and down 33% from the four-week average. 

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

Potentially lower yields from extreme weather in U.S. wheat country are working in tandem with historically low U.S. wheat acreage, as seen in last week’s USDA planting intentions report, to offer price support, or at least limit selling interest, in SRW and HRW futures. Currently, 57% of U.S. winter wheat acres are in drought. U.S. hard red winter wheat areas in the western high Plains region will not get much precipitation for a while, leaving crops stressed. Canada’s southwestern Prairies are also dry and need significant spring moisture. 

The dry conditions could provide the winter wheat market bulls the spark they need to push prices out of their choppy trading ranges.

Tell me what you think. I enjoy hearing from my valued Barchart readers from all around the globe. Email me at jim@jimwyckoff.com


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 608-2s -7-4 -1.22%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
ZMK26 316.6s +1.4 +0.44%
Soybean Meal
ZCK26 454-0s +1-6 +0.39%
Corn
ZWK26 595-2s -3-0 -0.50%
Wheat
ZLK26 69.95s +1.01 +1.47%
Soybean Oil
ZSK26 1166-6s +3-2 +0.28%
Soybean
ZWK26 595-2s -3-0 -0.50%
Wheat
$DXY 100.00 -0.03 -0.03%
U.S. Dollar Index
CLK26 112.41s +0.87 +0.78%
Crude Oil WTI
ZLK26 69.95s +1.01 +1.47%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 316.6s +1.4 +0.44%
Soybean Meal
KEK26 608-2s -7-4 -1.22%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
ESM26 6,651.00s +47.25 +0.72%
S&P 500 E-Mini
ZCK26 454-0s +1-6 +0.39%
Corn
CLK26 112.41s +0.87 +0.78%
Crude Oil WTI
ZSK26 1166-6s +3-2 +0.28%
Soybean
DXM26 99.804s -0.051 -0.05%
U.S. Dollar Index

Most Popular News

Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 21
Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Next Big AI Winner Might Not Be a Tech Company
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 3
Nvidia Still Looks Cheap - Shorting Out-of-the-Money NVDA Put Options Is Attractive
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 3
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro May Have Just 7 Months to Prove SMCI Stock Is Investable
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.