Goldman Sachs: Every $10 Jump in Oil Could Add 0.3% to U.S. Inflation

When there’s a spike in oil (CBK26) prices, investors usually start to worry about pump prices, energy stocks, and airline margins. But according to Goldman Sachs (GS), this latest oil surge goes a whole lot deeper than gas station receipts. What we should really be worried about is inflation.

As the U.S. war in Iran drags on, economists at Goldman Sachs are warning that every meaningful jump in oil prices will directly push inflation higher here in America. They’re not speaking in hyperbole, either. According to the bank’s latest analysis, we should be prepared for inflation to jump by roughly 0.3% for each $10 increase in the price of oil.

Unfortunately, it looks like those prices are only going to keep on climbing. That’s the kind of movement that could push the Federal Reserve into making some tough policy shifts and reshape America’s entire economic outlook over the coming months.

But before we all start panicking, let’s pump the brakes and take a closer look at what Goldman Sachs is actually saying and what it means for Wall Street in practical terms.

The New $10 Oil Rule We Need to Focus On

The widening conflict in the Middle East is choking off vital oil and gas flows, and there’s currently no end in sight.

That’s why Goldman Sachs analysts warned last week that a temporary surge in prices to $100 per barrel will slow economic growth by 0.4%. Under its baseline forecast, the bank has said to expect prices to keep going up before settling at around $76 per barrel at the end of the first quarter.

That being said, it looks like the U.S. economy is more adversely affected by all of this upheaval. Economists are saying inflation in America should rise between 0.2% and 0.3% for every $10 jump in oil prices.

While this might not sound devastating, a few back-to-back price increases have the power to compound America’s existing growth problem. If oil rises by $30, we’re looking at an extra 1% worth of inflation — and if oil holds above $100 per barrel, that places the Fed miles away from its 2% inflation target.

That’s the future Goldman Sachs is starting to model, and those surges they’re talking about aren't theoretical. They've already started. Brent crude has been flirting around the $110 mark this week, and evolving threats against some major oil fields in the Middle East mean those prices aren’t going to drop.

What Does This Mean For the Wider Economy?

Oil is probably the single most powerful driver of inflation in the global economy. It doesn’t actually matter what you’re paying at the pump or how much it increases. What matters is all the stuff that happens afterward.

Oil prices affect transportation costs, manufacturing outputs, and food production. It has a direct impact on airline tickets, the cost of domestic energy, and global shipping. And when companies have to start paying more to deliver all of these goods and services, they rarely play the martyr and absorb those costs. They pass them directly on to the consumer by charging us more.

Unfortunately, our purchasing power has already taken a hit by that point because of those higher gas prices we already talked about. That’s how a spike in crude prices choke an entire economy, and Goldman’s has revised its entire U.S. economic outlook to reflect that pain.

The bank tweaked its inflation forecast last week and said it’s anticipating headline personal consumption expenditures (PCE) to reach 2.9% by the end of the year. That’s a jump of 0.8%, which effectively means that Goldman Sachs has priced in a sustained oil hike in excess of $20 per barrel.

Given where things stand with this latest war in the Middle East, that sounds about right. But it also increases our risk of recession by 25%, which puts the Fed in a tough spot moving into Q2.

What Can the Fed Do About Any of This?

The short answer is: nothing. But there’s a little bit more to it than that.

The sole purpose of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is to keep inflation in check and support economic growth. But when oil prices spiral, that’s a lot easier said than done.

Ordinarily, the Fed's playbook is a simple one. When the economy slows down, they cut interest rates. When inflation gets too high, they bring rates up. But when inflation is getting high because of energy prices, cutting rates doesn’t have the same effect.

That’s why the team at Goldman Sachs says it now expects the Fed to hold off on any further rate cuts because of the adverse impacts oil will have on our economy.

This is a painful shift for Wall Street, because markets had been gleefully pricing in further rate reductions for 2026. That timeline is about to get thrown out the window, which will have a domino effect on stocks, bonds, and consumer spending.

We’re already seeing the early signs. Equity markets are showing more volatility, Treasury yields are adjusting to fewer rate cuts, and Goldman Sachs isn’t the only bank updating its inflation forecasts.

Unfortunately, this is how big macro shifts normally start. The impacts of rising oil touch every corner of the U.S. economy, which means nobody’s portfolio will be fully insulated. If oil holds above $100, the pressures of inflation are going to become clearer. That affects everybody’s bottom line, and we’re going to see the direct impact when earnings season rolls around again.