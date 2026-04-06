Why You Should Sell Canada Dollar Futures Now Amid Middle East Energy Shock

June Canada dollar (D6M26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Canadian dollar futures that prices are trending lower and last week hit a four-month low. The bears have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the Middle East war has tipped the scales to favor the greenback ($DXY) against the other major currencies — namely because the U.S. is not dependent upon energy imports. The U.S. economy has also proven resilient, as seen by last Friday’s upbeat employment report for March.

A move in the June Canadian dollar below chart support at last week’s low of .7183 would give the bears more strength and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .7000 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at .7270.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):