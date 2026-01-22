Ross Stores' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Ross Stores, Inc_ logo by- Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), headquartered in Dublin, California, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Valued at $61.4 billion by market cap, ROST offers designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at discount prices. The leading off-price retailer is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ROST to report a profit of $1.87 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.5% from $1.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect ROST to report EPS of $6.47, up 2.4% from $6.32 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.2% year over year to $7.13 in fiscal 2027.

ROST stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 29.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 5.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 20, 2025, ROST reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 8% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $1.58 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.40. The company’s revenue was $5.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $5.4 billion. ROST expects full-year EPS to be $6.38 to $6.46.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ROST stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” ROST’s average analyst price target is $196.93, indicating a potential upside of 2.4% from the current levels.