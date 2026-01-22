Ross Stores' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), headquartered in Dublin, California, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Valued at $61.4 billion by market cap, ROST offers designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at discount prices. The leading off-price retailer is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect ROST to report a profit of $1.87 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.5% from $1.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect ROST to report EPS of $6.47, up 2.4% from $6.32 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.2% year over year to $7.13 in fiscal 2027.
ROST stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 29.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 5.2% gains over the same time frame.
On Nov. 20, 2025, ROST reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 8% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $1.58 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.40. The company’s revenue was $5.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $5.4 billion. ROST expects full-year EPS to be $6.38 to $6.46.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on ROST stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” ROST’s average analyst price target is $196.93, indicating a potential upside of 2.4% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.