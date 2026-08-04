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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Centene Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Centene Corporation headquarters By JHVEPhoto
Centene Corporation headquarters By JHVEPhoto

With a market cap of $30.7 billion, Centene Corporation (CNC) is a leading U.S. healthcare enterprise focused on providing government-sponsored and privately insured health plans. The Missouri-based company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments, offering a wide range of services including health insurance, specialty care, pharmacy services, and behavioral health support.

Centene has emerged as one of the healthcare sector's standout performers, surging 146.1% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 21.8%. The rally has shown no signs of slowing, with the stock up 55% year to date, versus the benchmark's 11% advance.

In addition, shares of Centene have outperformed the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF), which has soared 39.3% over the past year and 18.6% on a YTD basis. 

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On July 28, Centene released its FY2026 Q2 results and its shares fell 5.1% in the morning session after a significant decline in membership appeared to overshadow an otherwise strong second-quarter earnings report. Revenue climbed 9.9% year over year to $53.6 billion, while adjusted diluted EPS rebounded to $2.51 from a loss of $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The company's health benefits ratio improved to 89.6% from 93.0%, underscoring stronger medical cost management. 

Moreover, Centene raised its FY2026 outlook, lifting its total revenue guidance to $193.5 billion-$197.5 billion and increasing its adjusted EPS guidance to more than $4.80.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CNC's adjusted EPS to climb 135.1% year-over-year to $4.89. The company's earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive. 

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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The configuration is bullish than one month ago when seven analysts suggested “Strong Buy” for the stock. 

On Aug. 3, Bernstein raised its price target on Centene to $79 from $68 while reiterating an "Outperform" rating, citing the company's stronger-than-expected Q2 results and improving outlook for its Medicaid business recovery.

Its mean price target of $71.11 implies an upswing potential of 11.5% from the current market prices. The Street-high price target of $85 suggests a 33.3% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,600.50 +110.78 +1.48%
S&P 500 Index
IHF 56.85 +0.47 +0.83%
US Healthcare Providers Ishares ETF
CNC 64.15 +0.39 +0.61%
Centene Corp

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