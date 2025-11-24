Option Volatility and Earnings Report for November 24 - 28

Barchart.com
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock

Earnings season is starting to die down a little, which may come as a relief for some after last week’s market carnage. 

This week, we only have a few key companies reporting including Alibaba (BABA), Zscaler (ZS), Deer & Company (DE) and Dell Technologies (DELL).

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

Nothing of note

 

Tuesday

BABA – 7.2%

DELL – 9.4%

ZS – 9.9%

WDAY – 8.3%

 

Wednesday

DE – 5.5%

 

Thursday

Thanksgiving market closure

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 40%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

A screenshot of a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

TCOM +2.2% vs 6.2% expected

HD -6.0% vs 4.4% expected

PDD -7.3% vs 6.7% expected

MDT +4.7% vs 3.8% expected

BIDU +2.7% vs 7.8% expected

NVDA -3.2% vs 7.7% expected

PANW -0.6% vs 7.6% expected

LOW +4.0% vs 5.1% expected

TGT -2.8% vs 9.9% expected

WMT +6.5% vs 5.1% expected

INTU +4.0% vs 6.6% expected

Overall, there were 7 out of 11 that stayed within the expected range. Only 6 out of 11 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

AFRM, TSLA, MARA, SMCI, TSM, ARM and CRWV all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

A table of numbers and symbols AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: NVDA . All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BABA 152.93 unch unch
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
MARA 10.07 -0.17 -1.66%
Mara Holdings Inc
DE 487.24 +10.91 +2.29%
Deere & Company
CRWV 71.65 +2.44 +3.53%
Coreweave Inc Cl A
TSLA 391.09 -4.14 -1.05%
Tesla Inc
SMCI 32.19 +0.63 +2.00%
Super Micro Computer
ZS 275.01 -4.72 -1.69%
Zscaler Inc
ARM 131.57 -0.96 -0.72%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
DELL 122.51 +5.11 +4.35%
Dell Technologies Inc
AFRM 64.38 +1.84 +2.94%
Affirm Holdings Inc Cl A
TSM 275.06 -2.44 -0.88%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

