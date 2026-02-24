Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?

Micron Technology (MU) has carried its momentum into 2026, with shares climbing 49% year-to-date (YTD) and reaching a record high of $455.50. The rally reflects robust demand for the company’s memory and storage solutions, driven by accelerated spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. At the same time, an improving pricing environment across the memory market, driven by supply constraints, has strengthened margins and enhanced the company’s earnings trajectory, supporting its share price.

The surge in Micron’s stock price has pushed it well above the analysts’ consensus price target of $350.45, suggesting that much of the near-term optimism is already reflected in the stock. However, the highest price target on Wall Street is $500, suggesting at least one analyst sees additional upside in MU stock over the next 12 months.

Micron is benefiting from an AI-driven supercycle, which is driving demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and leading to supply constraints. However, one should note that the memory market has historically been a volatile, supply-sensitive industry, and any signs of oversupply or softening demand could pressure both margins and valuation multiples.

Against this backdrop, should investors cash out or hold?

Factors to Impact Micron Stock

Micron to sustain solid growth in 2026: Micron has entered fiscal 2026 with strong momentum, and management expects growth to accelerate as the year unfolds. The company is benefiting from a multiyear expansion in global data center infrastructure, which is driving structurally higher demand for high-performance, high-capacity memory and storage solutions. Within the data center segment, server unit demand has strengthened considerably, and the company anticipates this momentum will persist throughout 2026. At the same time, memory and storage content per server continue to rise. Performance requirements are also increasing, particularly in AI and other advanced applications. Micron is likely to capitalize on these trends through a differentiated portfolio of high-value solutions, including HBM, high-capacity server DRAM modules, and data center solid-state drives. This mix shift toward higher-value products should support both revenue growth and margin expansion. On the supply side, management expects industry capacity to remain below demand in the near term, creating a supportive pricing environment. Against this backdrop, the company projects both DRAM and NAND bit shipments to increase in 2026. The combination of higher volumes, disciplined pricing execution, and a favorable product mix is expected to drive earnings to record levels in fiscal 2026, supporting its share price. Micron’s forward multiple is still attractive: While Micron's stock has rallied around 326% over the past year, its forward valuation multiple is still not looking expensive. MU stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 12.6, which appears low considering its strong earnings growth potential. Wall Street analysts forecast earnings of $33.06 per share for fiscal 2026, implying year-over-year (YoY) growth of more than 330.5%. Further, the EPS growth trajectory is likely to remain strong despite a massive gain in fiscal 2026. For fiscal 2027, earnings are projected to climb another 38.5% to $45.78 per share, building on a substantially higher base. The memory market is cyclical: The memory industry moves in pronounced boom-and-bust cycles. When supply tightens and demand surges, pricing rises sharply, driving strong revenue growth and margin expansion. When the cycle turns, falling prices can compress profitability just as quickly. Currently, Micron is on the favorable side of that cycle. Strength in memory pricing, fueled in large part by AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory and data center capacity, is setting the company up for significant earnings expansion in 2026. If current pricing trends hold, profits could potentially peak in 2027. As long as AI-related infrastructure spending remains robust, Micron is positioned to deliver solid top- and bottom-line growth.

The Bottom Line on MU Stock

Micron Technology is benefiting from a solid AI-driven upcycle. Further, strong pricing, accelerating earnings, and a still-reasonable forward multiple support the bull case. However, with MU stock trading near record highs and well above consensus targets, much of the near-term enthusiasm appears priced in.

Investors sitting on significant gains may consider reducing exposure to manage cyclical risk, while those with a long-term outlook and tolerance for cyclical volatility may choose to stay invested for potential further upside.

Analysts maintain a “Strong Buy” consensus on MU stock.