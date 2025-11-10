Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

C.H. Robinson Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 49 seconds ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
C_H_ Robinson Worldwide, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
C_H_ Robinson Worldwide, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $17.7 billion, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) is a leading provider of freight transportation, logistics, and supply chain services across the United States and internationally. It operates through its North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments, offering truckload, intermodal, air, and ocean freight services, along with fresh produce distribution under the Robinson Fresh brand.

Shares of the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CHRW stock has jumped 37.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 13.2%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 44.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 15.3% decline.

Focusing more closely, shares of the trucking company have outpaced the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI7.5% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 revenue of $4.14 billion on Oct. 29, C.H. Robinson’s shares surged 19.7% the next day because its adjusted EPS of $1.40 beat analyst expectations, reflecting strong cost control. Operating expenses dropped 12.6%, and headcount declined 10.8%, boosting margins despite soft freight demand. Investors reacted positively to these efficiency gains and management’s progress in streamlining operations, including exiting its European Surface Transportation business.

For the fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect C.H. Robinson’s adjusted EPS to grow 10.2% year-over-year to $4.97. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger raised the price target for C.H. Robinson to $131 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $149.44. The Street-high price target of $177 suggests a 17.8% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 153.49 +0.16 +0.10%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
CHRW 150.84 +1.40 +0.94%
C.H. Robinson Ww
$SPX 6,792.36 +63.56 +0.94%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
5 Best Dividend Stocks Wall Street Calls Strong Buys
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot