Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Option Volatility and Earnings Report for November 3 - 7

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock

It’s another big week on the earning front with all eyes on some big tech names. This week we have Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), Uber Technologies (UBER), Qualcomm (QCOM), Applovin (APP), Shopify (SHOP), Arm Holdings (ARM), Arista Networks (ANET) and DataDog (DDOG) all reporting in what shapes as a busy and pivotal week for stocks.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

PLTR – 10.4%

 

Tuesday

AMD – 9.0%

UBER – 7.4%

PFE – 5.1%

SHOP – 11.2%

ANET – 10.8%

BP – 4.4%

AMGN – 4.3%

 

Wednesday

HOOD – 10.2%

QCOM – 6.8%

NVO – 8.8%

APP – 14.0%

ARM – 10.7%

MCD – 3.5%

FTNT – 9.9%

 

Thursday

WBD – 4.5%

XYZ – 11.3%

DDOG – 9.6%

ABNB – 8.3%

VST – 8.9%

COP – 3.9%

PBR – 3.6%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 60%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

PYPL +3.9% vs 8.6% expected

UNH +0.5% vs 6.4% expected

UPS +8.0% vs 7.3% expected

V -1.6% vs 3.6% expected

STX +19.1% vs 10.9% expected

NEE -2.9% vs 3.7% expected

GOOGL +2.5% vs 6.7% expected

META -11.3% vs 7.1% expected

MSFT -2.9% vs 4.9% expected

BA -4.4% vs 5.6% expected

VZ +2.3% vs 3.7% expected

CMG -18.2% vs 8.8% expected

CVNA -13.8% vs 16.1% expected

SBUX -1.2% vs 7.8% expected

EBAY -15.9% vs 6.7% expected

AAPL -0.4% vs 4.1% expected

AMZN +9.6% vs 6.7% expected

COIN +4.7% vs 9.2% expected

MSTR +5.9% vs 6.8% expected

BMY +7.1% vs 5.5% expected

LLY +3.8% vs 6.0% expected

MRK -0.4% vs 4.5% expected

WDC +8.8% vs 10.3% expected

RBLX -15.5% vs 14.3% expected

MO -7.8% vs 3.6% expected

GILD +1.1% vs 5.2% expected

XOM -0.3% vs 2.9% expected

CVX +2.7% vs 3.1% expected

ABBV -4.5% vs 4.0% expected

Overall, there were 19 out of 29 that stayed within the expected range. 14 out of 29 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

COIN, RGTI, MARA, AMZN, MSTR, MSFT and CRWV all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MARA 18.27 +0.51 +2.87%
Mara Holdings Inc
MSTR 269.51 +14.94 +5.87%
Strategy Inc
APP 637.33 +16.71 +2.69%
Applovin Corp Cl A
ANET 157.69 -0.75 -0.47%
Arista Networks Inc
DDOG 162.81 +5.74 +3.65%
Datadog Inc Cl A
RGTI 44.27 +1.75 +4.12%
Rigetti Computing Inc
COIN 343.78 +15.27 +4.65%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A
SHOP 173.86 +0.25 +0.14%
Shopify Inc
MSFT 517.81 -7.95 -1.51%
Microsoft Corp
CRWV 133.71 +2.65 +2.02%
Coreweave Inc Cl A
QCOM 180.90 +3.64 +2.05%
Qualcomm Inc
AMD 256.12 +1.28 +0.50%
Adv Micro Devices
ARM 169.82 +4.37 +2.64%
Arm Holdings Plc ADR
HOOD 146.78 +8.71 +6.31%
Robinhood Markets Inc Cl A
UBER 96.50 +0.01 +0.01%
Uber Technologies Inc
AMZN 244.22 +21.36 +9.58%
Amazon.com Inc
PLTR 200.47 +5.92 +3.04%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 4
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 5
Dear Shopify Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot