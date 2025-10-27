Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Applied Materials' Report

Santa Clara, California-based Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. Valued at $182.2 billion by market cap, the company’s customers include semiconductor wafer and integrated circuit manufacturers, flat-panel liquid crystal display manufacturers, solar photovoltaic cell and module manufacturers, and other electronic device manufacturers. The world’s largest semiconductor fabrication equipment supplier is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect AMAT to report a profit of $2.11 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.1% from $2.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect AMAT to report EPS of $9.36, up 8.2% from $8.65 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise marginally year over year to $9.42 in fiscal 2026.
AMAT stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 24.5% during this period. However, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 28.1% gains over the same time frame.
On Aug. 14, AMAT reported better-than-expected Q3 results but saw a 14.1% stock price drop the next day due to disappointing Q4 guidance. The company expects adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $6.70 billion, below consensus estimates. Despite this, AMAT's revenue grew 7.7% year over year to $7.3 billion, beating estimates, and adjusted EPS rose 17% from the year-ago quarter to $2.48, exceeding analyst forecasts.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on AMAT stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 13 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” While AMAT currently trades above its mean price target of $218.67, the Street-high price target of $265 suggests an upside potential of 15.8%.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.