What to Expect From Costco Wholesale's Q4 2026 Earnings Report

Issaquah, Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ) operates membership warehouses in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $414.7 billion and offers merchandise, including sundries, dry groceries, candies, coolers, freezers, deli, liquor, and tobacco, as well as non-food merchandise, including appliances, small electronics, health and beauty aids, and more.

The company is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $6.51 on a diluted basis, up 10.9% from $5.87 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $20.42, up 13.5% from $17.99 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.2% year over year (YoY) to $22.50 in fiscal 2027.

COST stock has grown marginally over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 3.4% rise during the same time frame.

On July 9, COST stock fell 4.2% after the retailer reported a slowdown in June comparable sales from the previous month. The slowdown can be traced back to an unacceptably high Consumer Price Index (CPI), which came in at a 3.5% year-over-year increase in June. Despite slowing from May’s CPI values, economists have pointed out that the slowdown was likely caused by a drop in energy prices, as the situation in the Middle East ebbs and flows toward an acceptable state that affects the entire economy. Even with a month-over-month fall in CPI, food prices rose 0.2%, as did grocery prices, which also rose 0.2%, contributing to an overall decrease in sales for retailers as customers are choosing to spend their disposable income more sparingly amid rising market prices for necessary commodities.