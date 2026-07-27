Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need To Know Ahead of Kroger’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Kroger Co_ delivery truck -by jetcityimage via iStock
Kroger Co_ delivery truck -by jetcityimage via iStock

The Kroger Co. (KR) is one of the largest U.S. grocery retailers, operating more than 2,700 supermarkets, 1,700 fuel centres, 2,270 pharmacies, and 32 food manufacturing facilities. The company sells groceries, pharmacy products, fuel, and private-label brands while providing affordable food and healthcare services across the United States. The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company has a market capitalization of approximately $34.8 billion.

KR is set to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report a diluted EPS of $1.05, up marginally from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. KR has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing expectations in the remaining quarter.

For fiscal 2027, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $5.21, reflecting a 7.4% increase from $4.85 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, EPS is projected to increase another 6.3% year over year to $5.54 in fiscal 2028.

www.barchart.com

KR stock has declined 21.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 16.5%, and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), which gained 3.4% over the same period.

www.barchart.com 

Kroger has underperformed the broader market over the past year as investors worried that rising competition, price-cutting efforts, and cost inflation would pressure margins and limit earnings growth. Additionally, cautious consumer spending and a challenging grocery environment further dampened sentiment. 

On July 23, 2026, Kroger shares fell 3.3% after reports showed that nearly half of U.S. consumers were cutting grocery spending due to ongoing economic pressures. Investors grew concerned that lower purchase volumes and increased competition from peer discounters could weigh on Kroger's sales growth, margins, and near-term earnings.

Analysts remain somewhat optimistic on KR, with the stock carrying a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy”, while the remaining 10 suggest a “Hold.” Additionally, the average analyst price target of $71.71 implies a potential upside of 26.1% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,411.98 +3.68 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
KR 56.17 -0.70 -1.23%
Kroger Company
XLP 84.25 +0.12 +0.14%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Nvidia’s Rivals Are Coming for Its Crown, But the Smartest AI Bet Sits Further Down the Tech Stack
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 2
Microsoft Earnings Preview: Get Ready for Soaring AI Spending to Sink MSFT Stock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
How Micron Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from Nvidia Product Delays
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 4
Why Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Faces Sell-the-News Risk Following Its Q2 Earnings Report
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
AMZN Stock Layoffs: What to Know as Amazon Cuts AI Jobs
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.