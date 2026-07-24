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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Ross Stores' Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ross Stores, Inc_ outside sign by- Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Ross Stores, Inc_ outside sign by- Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), headquartered in Dublin, California, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Valued at $74.5 billion by market cap, ROST offers designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at discount prices. The leading off-price retailer is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Ross Stores to report a profit of $1.90 per share on a diluted basis, up 21.8% from $1.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect Ross Stores to report EPS of $7.74, up 17.1% from $6.61 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.4% year over year to $8.47 in fiscal 2028.

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ROST stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 69.4% during this period. Similarly, it notably outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 4% dip over the same time frame.

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ROST outperformed on strong customer traffic and solid Q1 execution, with sales at the high end of guidance driven by cosmetics, momentum at dd’s DISCOUNTS, and flexible inventory buying. Management highlighted a completed shift to a stronger branded mix in women’s and balanced geographic strength, with the Southeast leading. The company also announced 47 new store openings in June and July, putting it on track for approximately 110 this year. Looking ahead, ROST withdrew annual guidance due to inflation and tariff uncertainty, but remains focused on its value pricing model, opportunistic sourcing, and long-term off-price growth.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ROST stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” ROST’s average analyst price target is $260.35, indicating a potential upside of 12% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 109.07 +0.31 +0.29%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,408.30 -90.66 -1.21%
S&P 500 Index
ROST 232.60 +0.21 +0.09%
Ross Stores Inc

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