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What You Need To Know Ahead of Procter & Gamble's Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Procter & Gamble Co_ logo- by RobsonPL via iStock
Procter & Gamble Co_ logo- by RobsonPL via iStock

With a market cap of $345.5 billion, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a global leader in branded consumer packaged goods, offering a wide range of products across five key segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. P&G markets its products through various retail and professional channels worldwide. 

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts expect PG to report an adjusted EPS of $1.42, down 4.1% from $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the world's largest consumer products maker to post an adjusted EPS of $6.89, a marginal rise from $6.83 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 2.3% year-over-year to $7.05 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Procter & Gamble have declined nearly 5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.9% gain over the same period. 

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Procter & Gamble rose 1.7% on Apr. 24 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 2026 results, with organic sales increasing 3%, ahead of the consensus, supported by 2% volume growth and 1% higher pricing, alongside broad-based growth across product categories and regions. The company also posted adjusted EPS of $1.59, beating the consensus and improving from $1.54 a year earlier, driven by particularly strong 7% organic sales growth in the beauty segment and high-single-digit growth in personal care. 

Analysts' consensus view on PG stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," four suggest "Moderate Buy," and 12 advise "Hold." The average analyst price target is $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,550.41 +35.07 +0.47%
S&P 500 Index
PG 146.05 -2.32 -1.56%
Procter & Gamble Company
XLP 83.60 -0.99 -1.17%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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