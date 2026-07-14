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Soybeans Fading Back on Tuesday AM Trade, as Conditions Recover

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 7 ¼ cent losses early on Tuesday. Futures closed with Monday gains of 4 to 5 ½ cents. Open interest suggested new buying, up 6,710 contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up a nickel at $11.50 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $3.20 to $6.30, with Soy Oil futures 148 to 236 points higher. There were 2 deliveries against July soybean meal overnight. July futures expire for the complex at the close.

USDA reported a private export sale of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China on Monday morning for 2026/27.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed 50% of the US soybean crop blooming by 7/12, up 6% from normal, with 19% setting pods and 6 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were back up 1% at 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index improving 2 to 367.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 418,592 MT (15.38 mbu) in the week of 7/9. That was down 22.8% from the week prior but more than double the same week last year. Egypt was the largest destination of 108,548 MT, with 88,239 MT shipped to Mexico and 65,869 MT headed to China. The marketing year total is now 38.29 MMT (1.407 bbu) of shipments, which is now 17.6% below the same period last year.

Brazil soybean production is seen at 180.57 MMT according to the CONAB data release this morning, up 0.32 MMT from last month. China imported 13.55 MMT of soybeans in June according to the country’s trade data. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.02, up 5 1/2 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $11.50 3/4, up 5 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.96 3/4, up 5 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.94 3/4, up 4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.29 3/4, up 4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4562 -0.0404 -0.35%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 71.42 +0.26 +0.37%
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ZMZ26 313.4 -1.6 -0.51%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.2388 -0.0669 -0.59%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1188-0 -6-6 -0.56%
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ZSN26 1202-0s +5-4 +0.46%
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ZSQ26 1192-4 -4-2 -0.36%
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