What to Expect From Seagate Technology’s Q4 2026 Earnings Report

Singapore-based Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is one of the world's leading data storage technology companies. With a market cap of $63.3 billion, the company designs, manufactures, and markets hard disk drives for enterprise and client compute applications, personal data backup, portable external storage, and digital media systems.

The mass-capacity data storage titan is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect STX to report a profit of $4.89 per share on a diluted basis, up 109% from $2.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect STX to report EPS of $14.14, up 94.8% from $7.26 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 91.8% year over year to $27.12 in fiscal 2027.

STX stock has delivered an impressive performance over the past year, rising 484.8%, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% gains and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 41.7% gains.

On July 10, Seagate shares gained 2.3% after Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated an "Overweight" rating and set a $1,100 price target, implying about 22% upside. Rakers cited strong, long-term demand for high-capacity data storage driven by AI infrastructure and cloud investments, and expects Seagate's upcoming fourth-quarter earnings to reinforce investor confidence and support further upside in the stock.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STX stock is very bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” STX’s average analyst price target is $990, indicating a 15% potential upside from the current