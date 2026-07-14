What to Expect From Seagate Technology’s Q4 2026 Earnings Report

Singapore-based Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is one of the world's leading data storage technology companies. With a market cap of $63.3 billion, the company designs, manufactures, and markets hard disk drives for enterprise and client compute applications, personal data backup, portable external storage, and digital media systems.
The mass-capacity data storage titan is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect STX to report a profit of $4.89 per share on a diluted basis, up 109% from $2.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the current year, analysts expect STX to report EPS of $14.14, up 94.8% from $7.26 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 91.8% year over year to $27.12 in fiscal 2027.
STX stock has delivered an impressive performance over the past year, rising 484.8%, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.1% gains and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 41.7% gains.
On July 10, Seagate shares gained 2.3% after Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated an "Overweight" rating and set a $1,100 price target, implying about 22% upside. Rakers cited strong, long-term demand for high-capacity data storage driven by AI infrastructure and cloud investments, and expects Seagate's upcoming fourth-quarter earnings to reinforce investor confidence and support further upside in the stock.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on STX stock is very bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” STX’s average analyst price target is $990, indicating a 15% potential upside from the current
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.