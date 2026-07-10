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Wells Fargo Just Upgraded Seagate Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A close-up of the Seagate sign on a corporate building by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock
A close-up of the Seagate sign on a corporate building by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock

Seagate Technology (STX) is extending gains on Friday morning after a senior Wells Fargo analyst issued a bullish note in favor of the data storage specialist. 

Aaron Rakers now rates the Nasdaq-listed firm “Overweight” with a $1,100 price target, which signals potential for another 22% rally from current levels. 

His constructive view is particularly significant given that Seagate stock is already trading at more than 3x its price at the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

Seagate Stock to Rally After Q4 Earnings

Aaron Rakers recommends loading up on STX stock mostly because the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildouts are creating strong, durable demand for high-capacity storage from cloud service providers. 

The Wells Fargo analyst remains fully convinced that Seagate’s upcoming fourth-quarter earnings will solidify long-term market confidence and drive meaningful multiple expansion. 

Consensus is for the company to record $4.89 per share of earnings for its fiscal Q4 in early August, more than double its EPS in the same quarter last year. 

Note that Barchart also currently holds an “80% BUY” opinion on Seagate Technology, indicating technical momentum also currently favors continued upside ahead. 

STX Shares Offer Multi-Year Revenue Visibility

Aaron Rakers expects exabyte-scale hard disk drive (HDD) storage demand to accelerate over the next two years given cloud companies and hyperscalers are locked into procurement agreements.

This provides Seagate with exceptional multi-year revenue visibility that could sustain its upward trajectory over the long term.

On a forward basis, STX currently trades at roughly 31x earnings, which the Wells Fargo analyst doesn’t view as expensive for a major artificial intelligence beneficiary. 

All in all, nearline hard drive shipment capacity is primed for a sustained annual growth rate of more than 25% and average selling prices (ASPs) will increase at a mid-to-high single-digit pace, potentially helping Seagate shares print a new all-time high by year-end, he concluded. 

Seagate Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Crucially, Wells Fargo isn’t the only Wall Street firm that’s keeping bullish on STX shares despite their explosive year-to-date gains. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Seagate Technology currently sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of $981 indicating potential upside of more than 7% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STX 910.30 +20.21 +2.27%
Seagate Technology Holdings

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