Huge Earnings, Inflation Data and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets face one of the year's most important weeks as Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh delivers his inaugural semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress on July 14 and 15. The testimony timing coincides with June CPI data at 8:30am Tuesday and PPI at 8:30am Wednesday, creating a critical update on where inflation readings and Warsh's policy framework will establish expectations for Fed direction through the second half of 2026.

Major bank earnings flood the week with JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Citigroup (C) reporting Tuesday alongside the CPI release, providing comprehensive economic health assessment during a period of extraordinary market volatility.

Technology sector earnings kicks off with Netflix (NFLX), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and ASML (ASML) earnings testing AI infrastructure demand and chip sector resilience.

Healthcare continues showing relative outperformance with UnitedHealth (UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reporting amid sector rotation away from technology.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Warsh's Inaugural Congressional Testimony

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's first semi-annual monetary policy testimony to Congress on July 14 and 15 represents a critical moment for establishing how the new leadership views economic conditions, inflation trajectory, and appropriate policy stance following weeks of market volatility and technology sector repricing. Markets will scrutinize every word for insights into Warsh's assessment of technology valuation correction, whether he views it as healthy repricing or concerning market dysfunction, and how aggressively he plans to support economic growth given persistent inflation concerns. Warsh's perspective on the Iran escalation and energy market risks will be crucial for market expectations, as will his assessment of labor market conditions following recent volatility in employment data. The testimony provides opportunity for Warsh to establish baseline for understanding his policy philosophy and priorities as the new Fed Chair, potentially influencing market expectations for months ahead. His commentary about financial stability implications of technology sector repricing could be particularly important for understanding whether the Fed will take measures beyond traditional monetary policy to address market dislocations. The testimony timing immediately before and during the inflation data release creates potential for his remarks to frame market interpretation of CPI and PPI, with significant implications for rate expectations and sector rotation trajectory.

June Inflation Data: Economic Crossroads

Tuesday's June CPI report at 8:30am and Wednesday's PPI at 8:30am represent critical inflation assessments that will significantly influence Warsh's testimony messaging and market expectations for Fed policy through the second half of 2026. Both headline and core CPI readings will be scrutinized for evidence of whether energy-driven price pressures from Iran escalation and Strait of Hormuz concerns are moderating or remaining stubbornly elevated despite diplomatic efforts to maintain normalized shipping. The June timing captures full month of renewed geopolitical tensions following the early-July Iranian attacks on U.S. bases, providing insights into energy shock impacts on consumer prices. Housing costs and services inflation remain critical components for assessing underlying price momentum beyond volatile energy sectors. Strong inflation readings would validate persistent price pressure concerns and potentially complicate Warsh's ability to support economic growth, while moderate inflation could provide relief and potentially support arguments for policy accommodation if growth is deteriorating. The PPI reading will complement consumer inflation perspectives with wholesale price trends that could indicate future consumer price pressures. The inflation data convergence with bank earnings and Warsh testimony will establish comprehensive inflation narrative for markets heading into late summer, significantly influencing equity sector positioning and bond market dynamics.

Financial Sector Earnings: Economic Health Assessment

The week delivers comprehensive financial sector assessment through major bank earnings, with JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Citigroup (C) all reporting Tuesday alongside the CPI release. These results will provide crucial insights into consumer spending patterns, business loan demand, credit quality trends, and investment banking activity that determine economic health. Net interest margins, loan loss provisions, and deposit dynamics will be particularly important for assessing whether banks see strengthening or deteriorating conditions heading into the second half of 2026. Bank commentary about the economic outlook, consumer behavior amid geopolitical uncertainties, and corporate borrowing intentions could significantly influence broader market sentiment and Warsh's policy assessment. Investment banking revenues will offer perspective on M&A activity and capital markets health, with implications for broader market liquidity and corporate confidence. The banking earnings cluster arriving alongside CPI and during Warsh's testimony creates extraordinary complexity where financial data, inflation readings, and Fed communications all intersect to establish economic narrative. Morgan Stanley (MS) and United Airlines (UAL) Wednesday will add investment banking and airline sector perspectives.

Technology Sector Continued Pressure and Rotation

The technology sector's ongoing weakness despite periodic stabilization attempts persists this week with Netflix (NFLX), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and ASML (ASML) earnings testing AI infrastructure demand and semiconductor resilience. Netflix results will test streaming economics and consumer discretionary spending amid economic uncertainties, while TSM and ASML will provide perspectives on chip demand trajectory and whether AI infrastructure buildout can justify current capital expenditure levels. The earnings provide critical tests of whether technology sector repricing has reached capitulation or if additional weakness awaits. The sector rotation toward healthcare and defensive names shows no signs of reversing dramatically, suggesting fundamental investor skepticism about technology valuations persists. General Electric (GE) earnings Wednesday will test industrial conglomerate health amid technology sector turbulence and economic uncertainties. The technology earnings cluster will help determine whether the sector's weakness represents tactical opportunity or structural shift that will persist through the second half of 2026. Market leadership has clearly shifted away from mega-cap technology dominance, with implications for portfolio construction and risk management strategies.

Consumer Spending and Economic Resilience

Thursday's June retail sales at 8:30am will provide critical assessment of consumer spending health amid market turbulence, technology sector repricing, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties from Iran escalation. Both headline and core retail sales will be analyzed for evidence of consumer pullback or continued spending resilience despite economic headwinds and elevated energy prices. The retail sales data combined with bank earnings will help establish comprehensive consumer health picture heading into the final half of summer and second half of 2026. Thursday's initial jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index will provide labor market and industrial sector context for interpreting consumer spending trends. UnitedHealth (UNH) Thursday will test healthcare demand and insurance economics amid ongoing economic uncertainties. The consumer spending assessment takes on heightened importance as markets evaluate recession risks against persistent inflation in the stagflationary dilemma facing Fed Chair Warsh and policymakers. Strong consumer data would ease growth concerns but validate inflation persistence, while weak spending would raise recession fears but provide justification for policy accommodation. The retail sales data timing Thursday following Warsh's testimony and inflation data provides important capstone for the week's comprehensive economic assessment.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.