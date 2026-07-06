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Wheat Joining the Grain Rally on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay

The wheat complex is trading with gains on Monday, despite a weaker Export Inspections report. Spillovers support from the corn and beans is supportive. Chicago SRW contracts are 11 to 12 cents higher on Monday. KC HRW futures are up 7 to 9 ½ cents on the day. There were 119 deliveries issued against July KC wheat on Thursday night, with just 1 for Chicago wheat.  MPLS spring wheat is trading with 7 to 9 cent gains at Monday’s midday.

The weekly Export Inspections report showed wheat shipments of just 133,652 MT (4.91 mbu) in the week of 7/2. That was a 66.38% drop from the week prior and 74.44% below the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 60,524 MT, with 35,224 MT shipped to Ecuador and 29,088 MT to Colombia. Shipments for the marketing year are now at 1.51 MMT (55.3 mbu) of wheat, which is 19.36% below the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 661,000 MT of wheat in their tender from Monday. The French wheat crop was tallied at 68% gd/ex which was a drop of 6% from the previous week, according to FranceAgriMer

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.01 1/2, up 11 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.11, up 11 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.35, up 8 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.46 1/2, up 8 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.90, unch,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.27 3/4, up 9 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 649-6 +11-2 +1.76%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 640-4 +13-4 +2.15%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 5.9000s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 603-6 +13-2 +2.24%
Wheat
ZWU26 613-4 +13-6 +2.29%
Wheat

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