Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.

Tech companies don’t necessarily have to be high-flying to be worth owning. For example, companies like Cisco and Oracle may not get the same attention as newer AI names, but both are still important in today’s AI-driven economy. As businesses spend more on networks, cloud, data, and security, these two companies still have products that matter.

For dividend investors, that makes the comparison that much more interesting. Both Cisco and Oracle offer tech exposure, steady cash returns, and a long record of dividend growth.

So, which one looks like the better dividend tech stock today? Let’s take a closer look.

Cisco Systems ( CSCO )

Cisco Systems is one of the biggest networking companies around, building the digital backbone we know today. For decades, businesses have used its software and cybersecurity solutions to manage traffic and protect a broad customer base. And today, its strong positioning is reflected in its size, with a market cap of about $461 billion .

CSCO stock has traded between ~$66 and $130 in the past 52-weeks, and so far this year, it’s up ~ 46% .

Oracle ( ORCL )

Next, we have Oracle, a company historically known for its database technology. Today, Oracle's software and cloud infrastructure help businesses store and organize their data as they move more of their workloads to the cloud. Oracle is slightly smaller than Cisco, with a market cap of about ~$410 billion.

The stock is down about 25% YTD and has traded in a range between ~$135 and $346 over the past 52 weeks.

Now that we have a better understanding of what the companies offer, let’s see how the financials compare.

How Cisco and Oracle stack up on growth and valuation

Now let’s compare their latest numbers and current valuations.

Metric Cisco Oracle Sales $15.8 billion $19.2 billion Net Income $3.4 billion $4.3 billion Forward P/E 33.19x 22.71x Price/Sales Ratio 8.17x 6.27x

The numbers alone suggest Oracle may look better, with sales up 21% YOY to $19.2 billion and net income up 25.6% YOY to $4.3 billion. Cisco’s sales, on the other hand, increased 12% from the previous year to $15.8 billion, with net income rising 35% YOY to $3.4 billion.

In terms of valuation, the same trend remains, with Oracle coming out on top. It has a forward P/E ratio of 22.71x, cheaper than Cisco’s 33.19x, and far below the sector average of 35.73x. This matters as it gives us an idea which stock is cheaper based on expected earnings, relative to expected profits. Oracle also has a lower price-to-sales ratio at 6.27x, compared to Cisco’s 8.17x, meaning investors are paying less per dollar of Oracle’s sales.

In this case, Oracle is the better buy in terms of financial health, but these numbers aren’t the only ones that matter…

Cisco vs. Oracle: which pays the better dividend?

Financial health is important, but for income investors, what matters more is how much these companies reward their investors.

Cisco pays a forward annual dividend of $1.68 , translating to a yield of around 1.4%. Its dividend payout ratio is at 48.16%, suggesting a balance between company growth and shareholder value. On the other hand, Oracle pays $2.00 a share yearly , which translates to a yield of approximately 1.4%. That said, it has a lower dividend payout ratio of 30.76%, which gives it a lot of flexibility to either reinvest and/or reward shareholders. Speaking of which, both companies have raised their dividends for over a decade.

With these figures, it’s fair to say that their dividend yields are almost equal, with Cisco offering a slightly higher yield while Oracle has a lower payout ratio. But which company is a better buy?

What Wall Street expects from Cisco and Oracle

Let’s have a look at what the analysts say about the stocks, starting with Cisco.

A consensus among 25 analysts rates Cisco stock a “ Moderate Buy ” with target prices suggesting between 15% and 33% upside over the next year.

Wall Street is more optimistic on Oracle, with 43 analysts rating the stock a “ Strong Buy ”. Its high target price suggests as much as 185% upside if reached.

The verdict: Is Cisco or Oracle the better buy?

Dividend-paying tech companies can be a great way to future-proof your portfolio.

Cisco and Oracle are just two historical tech giants that investors consider not just for their dividends, but also because they are still well-positioned for growth. And as the world continues to shift toward digital, there could be strong demand for what these businesses offer.

With that, if I had to pick one, the better buy between these two stocks is Oracle. Sure, both pay roughly the same yield, but Oracle has better financials and upside potential.