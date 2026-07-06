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Wheat Posting Monday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

Wheat is showing 6 to 9 cent higher trade on Monday. The wheat complex saw mixed trade on Thursday, with the HRW market holding up. Chicago SRW contracts saw fractional to 1 ½ cent losses on Thursday, as September was up a dime last week. Open interest was down 175 contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures saw 1 ¾ to 3 ¾ cents gains at the close, with September climbing 19 cents on the short week. Open interest was up 1,251 contracts on Thursday. There were 119 deliveries issued against July KC wheat on Thursday night, with just 1 for Chicago wheat.  MPLS spring wheat was mixed with front months steady to ¼ cent higher rand deferreds down 1 ¾ to 4 ¼ cents, with September up 13 1/2 cents last week.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report from Thursday morning indicated 300,060 MT of 2026/27 wheat sold in the week ending on June 25. That was the lowest total for the short marketing year so far, and down 48.79% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 79,700 MT, with 68,200 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 661,000 MT of wheat in their tender from Monday. The French wheat crop was tallied at 68% gd/ex which was a drop of 6% from the previous week, according to FranceAgriMer

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.90 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.99 3/4, down 1/4 cent, currently up 9 3/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.27, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.38 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 8 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.90, unch, currently unch

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.19 3/4, up 1/4 cent, currently up 6 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 646-6 +8-2 +1.29%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 623-4 -3-4 -0.56%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 5.9000s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 593-2 +2-6 +0.47%
Wheat
ZWU26 610-2 +10-4 +1.75%
Wheat

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