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Wheat Trading Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Golden wheat field at sunset by ParinPIX via Adobe Stock
Golden wheat field at sunset by ParinPIX via Adobe Stock

The wheat complex is mixed on Thursday. Chicago SRW contracts are fractionally higher at midday. Open interest dropped 11,876 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 2 cents in most contracts on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with contracts up ¼ cent to 3 3/4 cents lower. 

Export Sales data was released this morning, with USDA showing 504,489 MT of wheat sold in the week of 6/18, near the top end of estimates of 250,000 to 600,000 MT. That was 25.86% above the week prior and nearly double the same week last year.

Monthly International Grains Council data showed 2026/27 world wheat production estimated at 821 MMT, up 1 MMT from last month. New crop stocks were down 2 MMT to 280 MMT, as old crop was trimmed by 2 MMT to 286 MMT.

European Commission data showed EU wheat stocks for 2026/27 projected at 13.8 MMT, down 0.3 MMT from last month, with a 0.6 MMT drop in production to 126.3 MMT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.86, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.96 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.15 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.24 1/2, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.84 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.13, down 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 629-6 +4-2 +0.68%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 620-0 +2-6 +0.45%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 5.8875 +0.0450 +0.77%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 591-0 +5-2 +0.90%
Wheat
ZWU26 601-6 +5-6 +0.96%
Wheat

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