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Wheat Fades Back on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

The wheat complex saw contracts fade lower on Wednesday. Chicago SRW contracts were steady to a penny lower at the close. KC HRW futures saw nearby July down a penny, with other contracts fractionally to 2 ¾ cents in the green. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with contracts down 3 3/4 to 4 cents higher. 

Rainfall from Montana to Minnesota expected over the next week, as well as much of Canada, is weighing on the spring wheat market.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday with analysts looking for 2026/27 sales in the week of 6/18 at 250,000 to 600,000 MT. 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.85 3/4, down 1 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.96, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.17 1/4, down 1 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.25 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.84 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.17 3/4, down 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 625-4s +0-2 +0.04%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 617-2s -1-0 -0.16%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 5.8425s -0.0375 -0.64%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 585-6s -1-0 -0.17%
Wheat
ZWU26 596-0s -1-0 -0.17%
Wheat

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