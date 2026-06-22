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The Big Tech Investment Cycle is Shifting, and Chevron Just Wrote the Blueprint for the AI Power Trade.

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock
Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock

Chevron’s (CVX) newly announced 20-year power agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) to supply a West Texas data center is more than a long-term energy contract. It’s a signal that two of the largest sectors in the market – energy and technology – are beginning to converge. 

The deal centers around dedicated natural gas-powered generation built to support Microsoft’s expanding artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure, effectively pairing one of the world’s dominant energy producers with one of the leading hyperscalers in a direct, long-duration partnership.

Power Is the Next Phase of AI

What stands out here is not just the scale, but the structure. Rather than relying on the traditional grid, Microsoft is going straight to the source. That shift tells you everything you need to know about where we are in the AI cycle. 

The first phase was about semiconductors and computing. This next phase is about power

As data center demand moves into the gigawatt range, access to reliable, always-on energy is becoming a gating factor for growth. In that environment, energy companies like Chevron are no longer just commodity suppliers; they are becoming critical enablers of the AI buildout.

Chevron is now a key player in the AI buildout.

Energy Stocks Are Due for a Re-Rating

From a market perspective, this is where things get interesting. You’re starting to see the early stages of a re-rating opportunity for energy as it plugs directly into one of the most powerful secular growth trends in decades.

At the same time, Microsoft is de-risking one of the biggest constraints to scaling AI. 

The takeaway is straightforward. More than a partnership, this Microsoft-Chevron deal is a blueprint. The line between Big Tech and Big Energy is beginning to blur, and investors should be paying very close attention to what comes next.

– John Rowland, CMT, is Barchart's Senior Market Strategist and host of Market on Close.


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 367.34 -12.06 -3.18%
Microsoft Corp
CVX 175.06 +1.43 +0.82%
Chevron Corp

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