Hormuz Status, MU Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter a busy week focussed on volatility around Iran negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran announced Saturday it was closing the waterway citing ceasefire violations, only to commit to sending negotiators to Switzerland for Sunday talks with Vice President J.D. Vance.

The U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding last Wednesday that opened Hormuz with Lebanese ceasefire components, though fighting between Israel and Iranian-ally Hezbollah resumed Saturday despite their Friday agreement.

The situation remains fluid with 55 commercial ships transiting Saturday despite closure announcements, creating uncertainty about whether the MOU framework will hold or if geopolitical tensions will spike energy prices again.

The stock market rebounded sharply last week with gains concentrated in semiconductor and AI-related plays alongside biotech, signaling a potential stabilization of the tech sector rotation.

However, SpaceX (SPCX) fell sharply from Tuesday's record highs despite the broader market recovery, suggesting the mega-cap IPO faces continued volatility even as other technology stocks stabilize.

Thursday delivers an economic data convergence with Q1 GDP revision, May Core PCE, durable goods orders, and initial jobless claims all at 8:30am, providing comprehensive economic assessment. The week features critical semiconductor earnings from Micron (MU) Wednesday and FedEx (FDX) Tuesday testing chip demand and logistics health.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Iran Negotiations and Hormuz Volatility

The extraordinary swings around Iran policy create maximum uncertainty as the regime simultaneously announces Strait of Hormuz closure while committing to negotiations in Switzerland with VP Vance. The credibility of Iran's closure announcement is questionable given that 55 commercial vessels transited Saturday and the U.S.-Iran MOU signed Wednesday explicitly addressed Hormuz access as part of a broader framework. The fact that Iran is willing to send negotiators despite claiming closure suggests the announcement may represent negotiating posture rather than definitive policy. The Lebanon ceasefire component within the Hormuz MOU represented significant Iranian concession, yet Hezbollah fighting resumed Saturday despite Friday's agreement, creating questions about whether the MOU framework can hold amid ongoing regional hostilities. Markets face binary outcomes—either the Sunday talks and existing MOU establish foundation for sustained Hormuz access normalizing energy markets, or geopolitical deterioration reignites supply concerns and energy price spikes. The 55 ships transiting Saturday suggest commercial operators retain confidence in passage despite closure rhetoric. Energy prices will track negotiation outcomes closely, with any resolution supporting market relief while deterioration would spike crude prices and reignite inflation concerns that constrain Fed policy flexibility. The Hormuz situation remains the most significant external variable affecting U.S. economic outlook and market dynamics.

Technology Sector Stabilization and Selective Recovery

The stock market's rebound last week with concentrated gains in semiconductor and AI-related plays signals potential stabilization of the tech sector rotation that dominated recent weeks. The fact that gains concentrated in chips and AI rather than spreading broadly across technology suggests selective recovery where investors are beginning to differentiate between overvalued mega-cap platforms and companies providing infrastructure for AI. The recovery validates that the tech sector rotation represented valuation correction rather than existential threat to technology fundamentals. Semiconductor strength ahead of Micron earnings reflects optimism that chip demand remains robust despite recent volatility. The biotech strength alongside tech could reflect market perception that growth sectors becoming attractive after recent repricing. However, SpaceX's sharp reversal from Tuesday's record highs suggests the historic IPO remains volatile despite broader market recovery, with the mega-cap stock struggling to establish trading stability even as other technology names stabilize. The divergence between SpaceX weakness and broader tech recovery indicates the IPO may face continued volatility as public market trading patterns differ from initial pricing. The selective nature of the recovery creates opportunities for investors to identify which technology subsectors are sustainably attractive versus those remaining vulnerable to further repricing.

Semiconductor Demand and Chip Supply Dynamics

Wednesday's Micron (MU) earnings will provide critical assessment of memory chip demand across data centers, AI infrastructure, and consumer devices following weeks of uncertainty about AI spending sustainability. Micron's results will test whether high-bandwidth memory demand from AI accelerator manufacturers remains robust despite recent capital flow disruptions. The company's commentary about DRAM pricing, inventory levels, and customer demand patterns will help determine whether the semiconductor ecosystem can sustain current investment levels. The earnings come as the sector shows signs of stabilization with last week's gains suggesting renewed confidence in chip demand. Tuesday's FedEx earnings will complement semiconductor insights by offering logistics perspectives on technology hardware shipment volumes and supply chain health. FedEx's guidance about freight volumes and international logistics will help assess whether technology companies are maintaining capital expenditure levels that require semiconductor support. The convergence of semiconductor and logistics earnings will provide comprehensive supply chain assessment heading into summer months. Strong Micron results could reinforce semiconductor sector recovery, while disappointments would suggest remaining vulnerability despite broader market stabilization.

Economic Data Convergence and Growth Assessment

Thursday delivers one of the year's most concentrated economic releases with Q1 GDP revision, May Core PCE Price Index, durable goods orders, and initial jobless claims all at 8:30am. The Q1 GDP revision will provide final assessment of first-quarter economic growth, with particular focus on consumer spending contributions and whether the economy is expanding or contracting. The Core PCE reading represents Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's preferred inflation measure following his May 15 appointment, providing crucial perspective on price pressures amid ongoing Hormuz negotiations and potential energy market normalization. Durable goods orders will offer insights into business capital spending intentions. Initial jobless claims continue weekly labor market tracking. The compressed Thursday timing creates extraordinary complexity as markets simultaneously digest growth, inflation, investment, and employment indicators. The data convergence comes after weeks of Fed policy decisions and market volatility, providing crucial confirmation or contradiction of economic fundamentals underlying recent market dislocations. Strong growth with moderating inflation could validate the tech sector recovery and stabilization narrative, while weak growth with persistent inflation would reinforce stagflation concerns and questions about Fed policy flexibility under new Chair Warsh's leadership.

Summer Positioning and Market Direction Establishment

The week marks the unofficial transition into summer trading season as investors establish positioning for the second half of 2026 following extraordinary volatility around tech sector rotation, SpaceX IPO, Fed leadership transition, and Iran negotiations. The selective market recovery in chips and AI suggests institutional investors are gradually repositioning after the dramatic repricing, but broad market confidence remains fragile given ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. SpaceX's continued volatility indicates that historic-scale IPOs face persistent trading challenges even amid broader market stabilization. The Iran negotiations outcome will be critical for establishing whether energy markets face extended normalization or continued uncertainty. Fed Chair Warsh's communications through policy statements and economic projections in recent weeks have set initial tone, with Thursday's data providing first major economic assessment under his leadership. The convergence of tech stabilization, geopolitical negotiations, and comprehensive economic data will establish market tone heading into July. Strong stabilization across these areas could set stage for sustainable summer rally, while any major disappointments would threaten to reignite volatility and sector rotation concerns that dominated June.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.