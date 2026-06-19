Is EQT Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

EQT Corporation (EQT), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, operates as a natural gas production company. With a market cap of $32 billion, EQT is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural-gas supply, transmission, and distribution, offering its products to wholesale and retail customers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and EQT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. EQT’s strength lies in its status as a foundational player in global Oil & Gas E&P. Under its leadership team, the company executes a disciplined multi-year strategy that pairs growth investment with consistent shareholder returns.

Despite its notable strength, EQT slipped 25.7% from its 52-week high of $68.24, achieved on Mar. 27. Over the past three months, EQT stock has declined 20.2%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 12% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of EQT fell 5.4% on a YTD basis and dipped 14.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 7.3% and 22.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, EQT has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late May. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations.

On Apr. 21, EQT reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up more than 3% in the following trading session. Its revenue stood at $3.4 billion, up 94.2% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 97.5% from the year-ago quarter to $2.33.

In the competitive arena of oil & gas E&P, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) has taken the lead over EQT, showing resilience with a 22.1% uptick on a YTD basis and solid 23.3% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on EQT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $69.87 suggests a notable potential upside of 37.8% from current price levels.