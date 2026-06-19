Is EQT Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

EQT Corporation (EQT), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, operates as a natural gas production company. With a market cap of $32 billion, EQT is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural-gas supply, transmission, and distribution, offering its products to wholesale and retail customers.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and EQT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. EQT’s strength lies in its status as a foundational player in global Oil & Gas E&P. Under its leadership team, the company executes a disciplined multi-year strategy that pairs growth investment with consistent shareholder returns.
Despite its notable strength, EQT slipped 25.7% from its 52-week high of $68.24, achieved on Mar. 27. Over the past three months, EQT stock has declined 20.2%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 12% gains during the same time frame.
Shares of EQT fell 5.4% on a YTD basis and dipped 14.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 7.3% and 22.3% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, EQT has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late May. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations.
On Apr. 21, EQT reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up more than 3% in the following trading session. Its revenue stood at $3.4 billion, up 94.2% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 97.5% from the year-ago quarter to $2.33.
In the competitive arena of oil & gas E&P, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) has taken the lead over EQT, showing resilience with a 22.1% uptick on a YTD basis and solid 23.3% gains over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are bullish on EQT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $69.87 suggests a notable potential upside of 37.8% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.