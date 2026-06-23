Is KKR Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Investor looking at stock charts on mobile phone and tablet by kamiphotos via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $87 billion , KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ) is a leading global investment firm that provides alternative asset management, capital markets, and insurance solutions. The firm seeks to generate attractive investment returns through a patient and disciplined investment approach, supported by world-class talent and a focus on growing its portfolio companies and communities.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and KKR fits this criterion perfectly. KKR invests across private equity, credit, and real assets, while its insurance business, managed through Global Atlantic Financial Group, offers retirement, life, and reinsurance products.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 37.5% from its 52-week high of $153.87 . Over the past three months, its shares have returned 6% , lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 12.4% rise during the same period.

KKR stock is down 24.5% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's 8.1% gain. Longer term, shares of the company have decreased 21.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 22.8% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, KKR stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-January.

KKR reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 results on May 5, with adjusted EPS of $1.39 and fee-related earnings climbed 24% year-over-year to $1.02 billion. Total operating earnings climbed to $1.33 billion, supported by stronger monetization activity and continued growth across the business. KKR also reported $758 billion in assets under management, raised $28 billion during the quarter, and increased its dry powder to $124.9 billion, highlighting strong capital deployment and fundraising momentum. However, the stock fell 1.3% on that day.

In comparison, rival BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ) has performed better than KKR stock. BLK stock has fallen 2.8% YTD and gained 5.5% over the past 52 weeks.