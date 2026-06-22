Micron Technology Earnings: Bull Put Spread Trade

Micron Technology (MU) manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies including Dynamic Random Access Memory, NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory and other technologies.

Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking and mobile products.

Micron Technology has stayed above the expected range following their six most recent earnings announcements.

MU Earnings Bull Put Spread

With earnings set for May 24th after the market close, implied volatility on MU stock is through the roof.

Implied volatility is sitting at 103% compared to a twelve-month low of 32.12%.

That means, it’s a great time to be an option seller.

If you have a bullish outlook for Micron Technology for their earnings announcement, then a bull put spread is a great strategy to employ.

To execute a bull put spread, an investor would sell a naked put and then buy a further out-of-the-money put to create a spread.

A bull put spread is considered less risky than a naked put, because the losses are capped thanks to the bought put.

Potential Benefits

Bull put spreads offer several advantages for options traders seeking to generate income while managing risk.

They provide a defined-risk strategy, allowing traders to know their maximum potential loss upfront.

Additionally, bull put spreads benefit from time decay, as they profit from the erosion of extrinsic value over time.

This time decay accelerates as the expiration date approaches.

Bull put spreads will benefit from the drop in implied volatility that always occurs after an earnings announcement.

Potential Risks

While bull put spreads offer enticing benefits, they also come with inherent risks.

One significant risk is the potential for substantial losses if the underlying stock's price declines sharply.

Traders must also consider the possibility of early assignment, which can occur if the stock price moves below the short put option's strike price before expiration.

It's essential for traders to thoroughly understand and manage these risks when implementing this options strategy.

Selling an MU Bull Put Spread

A trader selling the June 26th, $990-strike put and buying the $960-strike put on MU would receive around $510 into their account, and would have a maximum risk of $2,490.

That represents a 20.48% return on risk between now and June 26th if MU stock remains above $990.

If MU stock closes below $960 on June 26th, the trade loses the full $406.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $984.90 which is calculated as $990 less the $5.10 option premium per contract.

Company Details

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Buy and ranks in the Top 1% of all short term signal directions.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Of the 41 analysts covering MU, 31 have a Strong Buy rating, 5 have a Moderate Buy rating and 1 has a Hold rating.

Conclusion

Selling a bull put spread on MU ahead of earnings can offer traders an opportunity to capitalize on anticipated bullish sentiment while managing downside risk.

By carefully selecting strike prices and expiration dates, traders can position themselves to potentially profit from a favorable earnings outcome while limiting potential losses.

However, it's crucial for traders to conduct thorough analysis and adhere to risk management principles to navigate the inherent uncertainties associated with earnings events.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.