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Wheat Falling on Wednesday Morning Despite Drop in Ratings

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay
Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay

Wheat is trading with continued pressure on the Wednesday morning session, Continued weakness in crude oil is a pressure factor, down another $5/bbl this morning. The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Wednesday, with the winter wheats facing some weakness. Chicago SRW futures saw losses of 4 to 11 cents in most contracts at the close. Open interest down up 5,187 contracts, implying new short interest. KC HRW futures closed mixed, with front months down 2 ¾ to 5 ¾ cents and deferreds higher. MPLS spring wheat was a penny to 4 cents in the green.

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 368,455 MT (13.54 mbu) during the week ending on May 21. That was 55.89% above the week prior but down 34.55% below the same week last year. Japan was the top destination of 73,894 MT, with 68,058 MT headed to Mexico and 59,059 MT to the Dominican Republic. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 23.48 MMT (862.7 mbu) since June 1, 2025, which is now 10.17% above the same period last year.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat crop at 89% planted, 7 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average pace of 79%. Emergence was pegged at 56%. The winter wheat crop was at 78% headed, which was 8 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings were down 1% to 26% gd/ex. The Brugler500 index was down 3 points to 268.

A South Korean flour mill purchased 100,000 MT of wheat from the US and Canada (50/50), in their tender overnight. European Commission data showed the 2026/27 wheat output in the EU projected at 126.9 MMT, a 0.4 MMT drop from the pervious estimate. Stocks are seen at 14.1 MMT, a 0.5 MMT cut from last month. SovEcon estimates the 2026 Russian wheat crop at 90.3, a 0.6 MMT hike from their previous number.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.35 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents, currently down 11 3/4 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.48 1/4, down 11 cents, currently down 11 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.76 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents, currently down 8 3/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.88, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 9 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.92 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 6 3/4 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.14 1/4, up 4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 679-2 -8-6 -1.27%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 667-4 -8-6 -1.29%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.8550 -0.0625 -0.90%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 624-4 -11-0 -1.73%
Wheat
ZWU26 637-4 -10-6 -1.66%
Wheat

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