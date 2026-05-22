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Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock
Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock

August live cattle (LEQ26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for August live cattle futures that a price uptrend has been negated with Thursday’s steep losses. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, cattle traders are expecting this afternoon’s USDA monthly cattle-on-feed report to lean price-bearish, with higher placements and less marketings than last year at the same time. Also, historically elevated beef prices at the meat counter may finally start to dent consumer demand.

A move in August live cattle futures prices below chart support at $236.75 would give the bears more strength and it would also then become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $200.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at the contract high of $251.65.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 239.100 -0.250 -0.10%
Live Cattle

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