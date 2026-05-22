Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.

August live cattle (LEQ26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for August live cattle futures that a price uptrend has been negated with Thursday’s steep losses. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, cattle traders are expecting this afternoon’s USDA monthly cattle-on-feed report to lean price-bearish, with higher placements and less marketings than last year at the same time. Also, historically elevated beef prices at the meat counter may finally start to dent consumer demand.

A move in August live cattle futures prices below chart support at $236.75 would give the bears more strength and it would also then become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $200.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at the contract high of $251.65.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):